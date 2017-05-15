Kingshighway Workers Pave Around Single Parked Car, Because St. Louis

click to enlarge
Image via Gaslight STL/Instagram
A lot of oops happening here.
On Saturday, to the joy of St. Louis commuters, the Kingshighway bridge rumbled with the sounds of regular street traffic for the first time in 22 months. As we noted last week
, the bridge's reopening required a buzzer-beating effort by city workers, who apparently were still laying down asphalt as late as Saturday morning.
Only... they missed a spot. A car-shaped spot.
Indeed, it appears that at some point Saturday morning, workers paving a portion of Shaw Avenue near the north end of the bridge were confronted with an unexpected obstruction in the road: A blue Kia hatchback. But the car was in fact parked legally — somehow, not a single person had thought to put up "no parking" signs before the final push of the massive construction effort. And that, apparently, ruled out calling a tow truck.
So, in an example of classical engineering elegance, the workers simply paved around
the Kia, leaving the vehicle on a sunken rectangular island.
The workers' literal workaround — apparently was first publicized in the tweet above by St. Louis Post-Dispatch
photographer Robert Cohen — lit up Twitter and the St. Louis subreddit
, with reactions ranging from accusing the car's driver of being an asshole to the obligatory "ONLY IN STL AMIRITE?"
The sight of the lone car also caught JB Anderson off guard. The co-owner of Gaslight, a hybrid bar/recording studio
, Anderson showed up to work Saturday morning and says he initially didn't notice anything odd about vehicle parked across the street. Then he did a double-take.
"I looked at it, and it’s just so indicative of the project," says Anderson. Having opened Gaslight in March 2016, the bridge construction has been a consistently frustrating fact of life for his business, particularly in the past two months, when the work turned the stretch of Shaw into "a cul-de-sac."
"The paving company was probably on a fire drill to get it done before Saturday morning," Anderson says.
Just a few hours later, not long after Mayor Lyda Krewson led a procession along the mostly-completed bridge
, the Kia's driver, a woman, reappeared.
"My guess is that it was a patron of our bar who couldn’t drive, didn’t want to drive, whatever it might have been," Anderson says. "A guy dropped her off, pulled up in front of the car, and she kind of got out and stared at it. Then she drove away in what appeared to be mild embarrassment."
Yeah, that's a fair reaction. We'd probably do the same.
As of Sunday afternoon, the slab of road remained unpaved. Never change, St. Louis.
click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Wicentowski