Armed Robbery on Clayton MetroLink Platform Leads to Arrests

Photo courtesy of Flickr / Paul Sableman.

Two suspected robbers were taken into custody after a heist on the Clayton MetroLink platform.

Two men are in custody after a midday stickup in Clayton, authorities say.The thieves, one of them wielding a pistol, confronted a man today on the MetroLink platform in downtown Clayton, according to St. Louis County police.The victim gave them his money and then bolted to safety, dialing 911 as soon as he was out of harm's way. County officers assigned to the MetroLink unit were riding the train to the station at 275 South Central Avenue and arrived at 1:08 p.m., shortly after the robbers fled.Clayton officers also responded and helped catch the two suspects. The men had ditched the handgun as they ran, but police found the loaded weapon, authorities say.The names of the suspects weren't immediately released. Police plan to present the case to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney for charges.