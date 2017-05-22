Post-Dispatch Columnist: 'Who Raises These Racists Here?'

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN

Jose de Jesus Ortiz came to the Post-Dispatch last year from Houston.

Another St. Louis milestone. A guy in the parking lot hit my car w/ his door, then told me to worry about "The Wall." He then rushed away. — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) May 21, 2017

He didn't know where to hide when he realized my kid was playing on the field where his kid was. #coward who raises these racists here? — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) May 21, 2017

Not even close. Houston is pretty diverse. St. Louis sadly is not. The parents who saw the interaction were stunned. https://t.co/xGGgjwnX8X — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) May 21, 2017

He was with his child, which is why I merely offered to discuss it privately in the woods behind the parking lot. He passed. https://t.co/Ufry7oV2wO — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) May 21, 2017

@OrtizKicks Yeah, a real "St. Louis milestone!" Because no other cities have mean people in them. — Ryan Baris (@Ryan_Baris) May 21, 2017

@OrtizKicks Ah determined to tear this city down before you leave, eh? — Adam (@Ramdom_Hoss) May 21, 2017

@OrtizKicks @VanHicklestein 1) moves to city from west coast 2) disparages city 3) rinse and repeat — bromo sapien (@MondayHeinz) May 21, 2017