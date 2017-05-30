Man Chasing Discarded Heroin Across I-55 Injured in Hit-and-Run, Police Say

click to enlarge Shutterstock/ChiccoDodiFC

A man was trying to retrieve heroin from I-55 when he was hit by a car, police say.

A 33-year-old man was hit by a car when he tried to run across Interstate 55 to pick up heroin that had been thrown into traffic, authorities say.The man, whose name wasn't released, was in a car with two other people on Sunday afternoon when someone tossed the drugs out of the window during an argument, according to St. Louis city police.The man exited the car to retrieve the stash, police say. He and another occupant ran into the southbound lanes of the interstate near Weber Road in deep south city.He was hit by a southbound dark-colored sedan that kept driving, police say. The man is still alive, but his condition at the hospital is described as "critical/unstable."Police were called to the scene around 12:53 p.m., they say. They recovered the heroin from the shoulder of the highway.