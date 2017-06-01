Share
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Woman in Wheelchair Stands, Steals Purse, Cops Say

Posted By on Thu, Jun 1, 2017 at 2:58 PM

St. Louis police say this woman was riding in a wheelchair shortly before stealing a purse and running away. - IMAGE VIA SLMPD
  • Image via SLMPD
  • St. Louis police say this woman was riding in a wheelchair shortly before stealing a purse and running away.

She can walk!

A woman using a wheelchair made a miraculous recovery when she rose to her feet, snatched an elderly diner's purse from a Central West End restaurant and sprinted away, authorities says.

The suspect being pushed in a wheelchair. - IMAGE VIA SLMPD
  • Image via SLMPD
  • The suspect being pushed in a wheelchair.
The surprisingly agile crook was caught on video prior to the sneak attack, rolling along as if disabled while an unidentified man pushed her chair, police say. It was about 9:40 p.m. on April 15.

Police released surveillance video clips of the pair on Thursday.

They say the woman targeted a 70-year-old customer at Evangeline's, 512 N. Euclid Avenue. After grabbing the purse, the suspect bolted north on Euclid and then west on Delmar Boulevard until she was out of sight, police say.

The thief is still on the run. Police say she was wearing a Cardinals shirt. She was described as 20 to 25 years old, maybe five feet six at the tallest and 130 to 160 pounds with braided hair. Oh, and she sometimes uses a wheelchair.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.


