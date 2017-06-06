Share
Tuesday, June 6, 2017

St. Louis' Juan Thompson to Plead in JCC Bomb Threats Case

Posted By on Tue, Jun 6, 2017 at 4:05 PM

St. Louis native Juan Thompson, accused of calling in threats to Jewish community centers, is scheduled to plead guilty on Monday in New York City.

In a brief letter filed on Tuesday, the Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Warren informs the judge an agreement has been reached with the 31-year-old's attorneys.

Thompson is a disgraced former journalist who was fired after his employers at news site The Intercept began to suspect he was making up interviews and information in his stories.

He allegedly began threatening the community centers as part of a convoluted revenge plot to frame an ex-girlfriend. (St. Louis police believe he also targeted me for online harassment after I published a Riverfront Times cover story uncovering his long history of improbable stories. I was not contacted by federal authorities handling Thompson's current charges.)

Thompson was arrested on federal cyber-stalking charges in March in St. Louis and eventually extradited to face charges in Manhattan, the jurisdiction chosen because the threats were made against centers in New York's Southern District.

