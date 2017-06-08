Share
Email
Print

Thursday, June 8, 2017

St. Louis Gives Confederate Monument a Haircut, Plans Full Removal

Posted By on Thu, Jun 8, 2017 at 12:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY THEO WELLING
  • Photo by Theo Welling

After weeks of protests, vandalism and debate over whether efforts to remove the city's Confederate Monument are akin to ISIS (really), St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is finally making good on her promise to rid Forest Park of the 32-foot-tall granite shaft that was placed there in 1915.

This morning, workers lifted the top off the monument. Here's video of the removal action, courtesy of KMOX's Michael Calhoun.

But before you start tossing the confetti, note that today's monumental news is just a prelude.

"The whole thing is not going coming down today," says Krewson spokesman Koran Addo. Rather, he says city engineers are still planning the logistics of moving fourteen separate stone hunks of revisionist history. The central shaft alone weighs 40 tons, and the full structure tips the scales at 150 tons.

According to Addo, the full removal of the monument could happen within days, though the work could be delayed a bit longer.

"It depends on what the engineers figure out today, and what the weather is like," Addo says. "I don't want to say that it's going to linger into July. It should come down this month."

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones has raised $16,655 for removal through a GoFundMe campaign, but Krewson has also indicated that she plans to use city dollars to pay for the takedown. No cost estimates have been made public to date.

A committee hearing to discuss a bill authorizing removal had been scheduled by the city's Board of Aldermen for this evening. But it looks like Krewson now has the jump on them.

See also: Rally to Save St. Louis’ Confederate Monument Draws Clashing Protesters

Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com


Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As Cherokee Street Faces Its Future, Crime Remains a Major Concern Read More

  2. Isaiah Hammett Killed in 'Firefight' With SWAT Team in South St. Louis, Chief Says Read More

  3. Proposal Would Mandate Community Benefit Agreements for Big St. Louis Developments Read More

  4. St. Louis County 'Rental License' Ordinance Is Unconstitutional, Judge Says Read More

  5. Krewson Victory Rested on Catholics, Republicans and Older Voters, Exit Poll Finds Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation