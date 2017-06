Richard Donaldson, 17, Charged as Adult in Tower Grove South Murder

click to enlarge Richard Donaldson shot a man visiting his grandchildren in St. Louis.

A seventeen-year-old has been charged as an adult in the shocking murder of a grandfather , who was killed in an attempted carjacking in February in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.Richard Donaldson, who was sixteen at the time, was taken into custody and held in a juvenile detention center two days after 72-year-old Kenneth Spalter was gunned down in the 3800 block of Juniata Street. Police investigating an earlier carjacking were able to tie him to the fatal shooting, authorities say.On Friday, a judge certified Donaldson, who lives in Spanish Lake, to stand trial as an adult on a string of charges: second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and stealing.Spalter was from Pound Ridge, New York — about 50 miles north of New York City. He was reportedly visiting relatives in St. Louis to celebrate the birth of a grandson when he was ambushed by Donaldson and other suspects, authorities say.The assailants wanted Spalter's car and shot him during a struggle, police say. Officers arrived to find him unconscious on the sidewalk. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The suspects ran to a getaway car and fled south on Gustine Avenue.Police allege that Donaldson was part of a carjacking earlier the same day, February 10, and used the stolen 2009 Hyundai Sonata during the attack on Spalter.Donaldson is now being charged in both cases.