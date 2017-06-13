Missouri Legislator Decapitates Live Chicken on Facebook Because Abortion

-
Mike Moon (R-Nutville). He's not just a pretty face; he's also an animal killer.
Lest anyone needed more proof that state Representative Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) has completely lost his marbles, the Tea Party Republican provided ample proof yesterday on Facebook. Perhaps most astonishingly, Moon wasn't cornered by pesky reporters (a la Greg Gianforte
) or tricked into an error in judgment by a good-looking girl on Twitter (sigh, Weiner). He did all by himself.
In a brief video posted to his official Facebook page
, Moon muses about the special session recently called by Governor Eric Greitens, which will attempt to repeal St. Louis' so-called "sanctuary city" law sheltering women from discrimination for their reproductive choices. All normal enough — except for that fact that, during his one-minute monologue, Moon decapitates a chicken with his bare hands and then pulls out its heart
.
"Like any good career politician, when I get the call, I go back to work," Moon says, snapping the animal's neck. "God gave man dominion over animals. He allows us to raise them properly, care for them, and then process them for food so we can sustain life. And that’s what I’m doing here with this chicken."
As he talks, Moon is chopping up the bird. He digs in, pulling out its organs as he continues: "So we’ve been called back to this special session for the primary purpose of supporting life, protecting the unborn specifically."
Then he goes for the heart.
"I think we need to get to the heart
of the matter here," Moon says, holding the heart out to the viewer. (Ewww!!!) "So today, I’m filing a bill that will lead to the stopping of abortion in the state of Missouri, and I hope you’ll support it. So stay tuned for more details."
That's it. No explanation of how dismembering chickens relates to abortion, no explanation of how he's going to get around the U.S. Supreme Court and somehow stop something that the courts have found you literally cannot just stop. (Says Alison Dreith, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri, "The only thing more absurd than that video is the GOP rep’s call to ban abortion in the state of Missouri.") Just feathers, blood and a weirdo who kills animals for fun. Is anyone starting to get the sense this guy is desperate for attention
?
You can watch the whole bizarre thing below. Or maybe don't. We can pretty much guarantee it'll be on all the stupid cable news talk shows soon enough, Exhibit A in the ongoing story of just how backwards Missouri is. As if the mustache wasn't bad enough.
