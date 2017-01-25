4 Places To Get Dim Sum in St. Louis 

Interested in dim sum after reading our cover story? Here are four St. Louis options. To really prepare for your visit, we recommend checking out Julia Li's list of 10 must-try dishes.

Addresses, phone numbers and other information is included in the listings below.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN

1. Lu Lu Seafood and Dim Sum

(8224 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-997-3108)

Authentic yet Western-friendly, this Shanghai-style mainstay does dim sum cart service, with a full bar, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are accepted.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN

2. Mandarin House

(9150 Overland Plaza, Overland; 314-427-8070)

This massive, nearly four decades-old restaurant is known for its mix of authentic and Western-style Chinese cuisine. Dim sum cart service, with a full bar, is available Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reservations are accepted.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN

3. Wei Hong

(7740 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-726-0363)

Located in a converted Art Deco movie theater, this traditional restaurant does dim sum cart service, with beer and wine, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reservations are accepted.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN

4. Wonton King

(8116 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-567-9997)

Self-described as the first Hong Kong-style restaurant in St. Louis, this small, authentic Chinese restaurant provides dim sum cart service, with beer and wine, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are not accepted.