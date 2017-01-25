January 25, 2017 Dining » Food & Drink

Share
Email
Print

4 Places To Get Dim Sum in St. Louis 

By
click to enlarge The chef at Mandarin House works a griddle in the middle of the dining room.

PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN

The chef at Mandarin House works a griddle in the middle of the dining room.

Interested in dim sum after reading our cover story? Here are four St. Louis options. To really prepare for your visit, we recommend checking out Julia Li's list of 10 must-try dishes.

Addresses, phone numbers and other information is included in the listings below.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN

1. Lu Lu Seafood and Dim Sum

(8224 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-997-3108)

Authentic yet Western-friendly, this Shanghai-style mainstay does dim sum cart service, with a full bar, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are accepted.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN

2. Mandarin House

(9150 Overland Plaza, Overland; 314-427-8070)

This massive, nearly four decades-old restaurant is known for its mix of authentic and Western-style Chinese cuisine. Dim sum cart service, with a full bar, is available Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reservations are accepted.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN

3. Wei Hong

(7740 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-726-0363)

Located in a converted Art Deco movie theater, this traditional restaurant does dim sum cart service, with beer and wine, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Reservations are accepted.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN

4. Wonton King

(8116 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-567-9997)

Self-described as the first Hong Kong-style restaurant in St. Louis, this small, authentic Chinese restaurant provides dim sum cart service, with beer and wine, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are not accepted.

Jump to comments

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Food & Drink »

Latest in Food & Drink

More by Cheryl Baehr

Most Popular

  1. Review: Eat Sandwiches Compels Savvy Diners to Do Just That Read More

  2. How Summer Wright Went from Working for Daniel Boulud to Vicia Read More

  3. 10 Times Mauhaus Cat Cafe Was the Cutest Thing on the Internet Read More

  4. Crave Opens in Midtown, Offering Fun Twists on Street Food Read More

  5. 6 St. Louis Drive-Throughs That Are Better Than McDonald's Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Newest Slideshows

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation