City Guide Sales Info 

How to Live in St. Louis Like a Tourist and Love St. Louis Like a Native

The RFT's Inaugural City Guide will be a fun, frisky mix of insight into how to maximize your time in St. Louis – whether you're visiting for a weekend or planning to live here for the rest of your life. Stories will offer specific recommendations of where to eat, drink, shop, celebrate music and arts and explore.

Issue Publication Date: February 28

Space Reservations: February 21

Among the many highlights:

36 Hours in St. Louis

10 Restaurants That Are Hot Right Now

A Music Lover's Guide to St. Louis

Night Owls Unite

No Tickets, No Problem

TOP 5 REASONS YOU NEED TO BE IN RFT CITY GUIDE:

Readers Keep All Year

Unique Content Only Found in City Guide

Expanded Distribution

Available Online Year-round

Heavily Promoted

For more information, contact 314.754.5914.

