January 25, 2017

Julia Li's 10 Must-Try Dim Sum Dishes 

By
This week's cover story celebrates brunch -- with a particular focus on the wonders of dim sum. Food critic Cheryl Baehr consulted Julia Li, the scion of Lu Lu Seafood and Dim Sum, who shared with us her ten must-try dim sum dishes. Read up now, or bring this with you next time you're digging into a family-style feast.
click to enlarge Shrimp dumpling: Whole shrimp steamed in a rice-paper wrap. - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Shrimp dumpling: Whole shrimp steamed in a rice-paper wrap.
click to enlarge Pork siu mai: Pork, shrimp and mushrooms steamed in a rice-paper wrap. - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Pork siu mai: Pork, shrimp and mushrooms steamed in a rice-paper wrap.
click to enlarge Sticky rice in lotus leaf: Sweet rice, Chinese sausage, pork, egg and shiitake mushrooms wrapped in a large tea leaf and steamed. - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Sticky rice in lotus leaf: Sweet rice, Chinese sausage, pork, egg and shiitake mushrooms wrapped in a large tea leaf and steamed.
click to enlarge Honey barbecue pork: Slices of honey-glazed barbecue pork. - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Honey barbecue pork: Slices of honey-glazed barbecue pork.
click to enlarge Snow pea tips: Snow pea leaves sautéed with garlic and sesame oil. - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Snow pea tips: Snow pea leaves sautéed with garlic and sesame oil.
click to enlarge Shrimp-stuffed eggplant: Slices of eggplant, stuffed with fresh shrimp paste, rolled up and glazed with a savory sauce. - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Shrimp-stuffed eggplant: Slices of eggplant, stuffed with fresh shrimp paste, rolled up and glazed with a savory sauce.
click to enlarge Pan-fried Shanghai dumplings: Ground pork, and its cooking juices, rolled into a flour wrap and pan-fried. - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Pan-fried Shanghai dumplings: Ground pork, and its cooking juices, rolled into a flour wrap and pan-fried.
click to enlarge Scallion pancake: Flour dough, studded with scallions and pan-fried, then cut into triangles. - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Scallion pancake: Flour dough, studded with scallions and pan-fried, then cut into triangles.
click to enlarge Barbecue pork bun: Spongy round flour bun, also known as bao, filled with sweet and savory barbecue pork. - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
  • Barbecue pork bun: Spongy round flour bun, also known as bao, filled with sweet and savory barbecue pork.
