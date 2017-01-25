Julia Li's 10 Must-Try Dim Sum Dishes 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN

Shrimp dumpling: Whole shrimp steamed in a rice-paper wrap.

Pork siu mai: Pork, shrimp and mushrooms steamed in a rice-paper wrap.

Sticky rice in lotus leaf: Sweet rice, Chinese sausage, pork, egg and shiitake mushrooms wrapped in a large tea leaf and steamed.

Honey barbecue pork: Slices of honey-glazed barbecue pork.

Snow pea tips: Snow pea leaves sautéed with garlic and sesame oil.

Shrimp-stuffed eggplant: Slices of eggplant, stuffed with fresh shrimp paste, rolled up and glazed with a savory sauce.

Pan-fried Shanghai dumplings: Ground pork, and its cooking juices, rolled into a flour wrap and pan-fried.

Scallion pancake: Flour dough, studded with scallions and pan-fried, then cut into triangles.

Barbecue pork bun: Spongy round flour bun, also known as bao, filled with sweet and savory barbecue pork.

This week's cover story celebrates brunch -- with a particular focus on the wonders of dim sum. Food critic Cheryl Baehr consulted Julia Li, the scion of Lu Lu Seafood and Dim Sum, who shared with us her ten must-try dim sum dishes. Read up now, or bring this with you next time you're digging into a family-style feast.