Julia Li's 10 Must-Try Dim Sum Dishes 

This week's cover story celebrates brunch -- with a particular focus on the wonders of dim sum. Food critic Cheryl Baehr consulted Julia Li, the scion of Lu Lu Seafood and Dim Sum, who shared with us her ten must-try dim sum dishes. Read up now, or bring this with you next time you're digging into a family-style feast.
PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
Shrimp dumpling: Whole shrimp steamed in a rice-paper wrap.
PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
Pork siu mai: Pork, shrimp and mushrooms steamed in a rice-paper wrap.
PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
Sticky rice in lotus leaf: Sweet rice, Chinese sausage, pork, egg and shiitake mushrooms wrapped in a large tea leaf and steamed.
PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
Honey barbecue pork: Slices of honey-glazed barbecue pork.
PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
Snow pea tips: Snow pea leaves sautéed with garlic and sesame oil.
PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
Shrimp-stuffed eggplant: Slices of eggplant, stuffed with fresh shrimp paste, rolled up and glazed with a savory sauce.
PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
Pan-fried Shanghai dumplings: Ground pork, and its cooking juices, rolled into a flour wrap and pan-fried.
PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
Scallion pancake: Flour dough, studded with scallions and pan-fried, then cut into triangles.
PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
Barbecue pork bun: Spongy round flour bun, also known as bao, filled with sweet and savory barbecue pork.