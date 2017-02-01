February 01, 2017 Film

Share
Email
Print

Julieta is a Return to Form for Pedro Almodóvar 

By
click to enlarge Adriana Ugarte (top) as Earlier Julieta

@ El Deseo. Photo by Nico Bustos. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Adriana Ugarte (top) as Earlier Julieta

click to flip through (4) film2-01-5d17f50a30512618.jpg
     
 

Julieta

Directed and written by Pedro Almodóvar. Based on Alice Munro's book. Starring Emma Suárez, Adriana Ugarte, Daniel Grao and Blanca Parés. Now playing at the Landmark Plaza Frontenac Cinema.

Imagine if Hitchcock had decided in the late '50s that he was tired of crime and murder and wanted to make the kind of romantic melodramas Douglas Sirk was turning out at the time. That's the mood of Pedro Almodóvar's Julieta, a return to dramatic form after the horror-driven misstep of The Skin I Live In and the major stumble of I'm So Excited! Based on three stories by Alice Munro, Julieta looks at longing and absence through the eyes of its troubled heroine, played at two different ages by Emma Suárez and Adriana Ugarte.

As the film begins, Julieta is preparing to move to Portugal with her lover, Lorenzo, when she runs into a young woman, the former childhood friend of her daughter Antía. For Julieta, who hasn't hadn't had any contact with Antía for more than a decade, the chance encounter launches a flood of memories. In flashbacks, Julieta recalls her past, from the night Antía was conceived to her efforts to rebuild her life after her daughter abandoned her. It's a complicated story of sudden deaths, subtle coincidences and simple misunderstandings, and Almodóvar has turned it into a wry but perfectly constructed puzzle with a curious but satisfying conclusion.

As in the director's previous films about women on the verge, there is a kind of elegance here, a sense of grace that allows his female leads (both Suárez and Ugarte are excellent) to seem realistically contemporary while also sustaining the melodramatic sense of tragedy that defined the Sirkian heroines of the past. What makes Almodóvar's best films work (and this is his best since 2006's Solver) is that he's not interested in resurrecting an occasionally campy genre for the sake of nostalgia. Instead he strips away the campy elements to find the passion and humanity that made them work in the first place.

Jump to comments

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Film »

Latest in Film

Most Popular

  1. Set in North Korea, Under the Sun is Both Propaganda and Exposé Read More

  2. Martin Scorsese's Silence Has Nothing Much to Say About Faith Read More

  3. Searching for — and Finding — the Best of 2016's Films Read More

  4. In Paterson, Jim Jarmusch Offers a Paean to Life's Small Wonders Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best Of St. Louis
Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Newest Slideshows

Riverfront Times

6358 Delmar Blvd., Suite 200

St. Louis, MO 63130

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5940

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2017 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation