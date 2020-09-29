Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Best CBD Oil for Sleep and Insomnia

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

click to enlarge image1.png

In modern society, people often find it hard to get some time to take rest and relax. Our busy lifestyle leads to numerous health disorders such as insomnia, sleep deprivation, or even anxiety.

Not being able to have a good night’s sleep may cause other health issues like high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, etc. Moreover, if you don’t have a regular sleeping cycle you won’t be able to finish your day-to-day tasks which would make your frustrations even bigger.



Scientists and medical professionals are offering various types of therapy to treat sleep deprivation and insomnia, however, some medication often causes severe or unpleasant side effects. For that reason, people who suffer from insomnia tend to find a solution to their problem in natural supplements. One such supplement is CBD oil. There are many reports by users saying that CBD oil has helped them in the fight with sleep deprivation and insomnia.

What is CBD Oil

CBD oil is by far one of the most wanted products made from the hemp plant and used for so many different ailments. The medical abbreviation CBD stands for cannabidiol which is just one of the many cannabinoids naturally occurring in the cannabis plant. This substance is extracted from the plant and infused in many products and even in food and drinks.

It is believed that CBD has therapeutic properties and there are some studies confirming the positive effects that CBD has on treating certain health conditions. For that reason, this hemp extract has been used by companies for the production of CBD oil, CBD creams, capsules, gummies, vapes, or it is being sold as CBD isolate or shatter that can be added as a food supplement.

There are three types of CBD oil - full-spectrum, THC-free, and broad-spectrum CBD oil. The main difference between them is the compound - full-spectrum is a combination of CBD and THC which is believed to give “the entourage effect”. THC-free CBD oil is, in fact, a CBD isolate - oil tinctures that contain only CBD, while the broad-spectrum CBD contains various cannabinoids like CBD, CBN, CBG, and others without THC.

Where to Buy CBD Oil

If you are interested in trying CBD oil to improve your sleep and deal with insomnia it’s not difficult to find a quality CBD oil for sale. Still, this task may be challenging or time-consuming if you haven’t used CBD oil before or if you are not familiar with the CBD brands. Here is what you need to know in order to determine the quality of a CBD product and how to recognize a trustworthy and reputable CBD company.
  • Check the source of the CBD extract. From all the CBD brands available on the market make sure to choose the one that uses organically-grown hemp to extract the cannabinoids. The most reputable brands follow the farmers’ regulations on cultivating hemp and are usually based in Colorado.
  • Find out whether the products are tested. To verify the quality and safety of each product, all CBD companies must send their products to third-party labs to get a certificate of analysis. Moreover, these certificates have to be available for the potential buyer - so they are either published on the official website of the company or should be available upon request. If a CBD company refuses to provide this type of lab result it should raise a red flag for you.
  • See what kind of ingredients are used. Always read the product label and understand what other ingredients are added beside the CBD. Some brands may add artificial ingredients that may be harmful or reduce the effect of CBD.
  • Read the reviews. Consumers would never lie. If people aren’t happy with a product they would certainly leave negative reviews on the companies’ websites. Therefore choose the CBD brand that has less of those and more positive reviews.

Best CBD Oil for Sleep and Insomnia

Undoubtedly the process of reviewing the CBD brands can be long and tedious, so this guide may help you find the right CBD product. We have prepared a list of the top 10 CBD brands that sell CBD oil for sleep and insomnia and these are our favorites.

BEST QUALITY FOR PRICE CBD OIL

Try The CBD
click image image2.png

Highlights
  • Full-spectrum and THC-Free CBD oil
  • CBD+CBG oil
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Potency: 500mg - 5000mg
  • Price: $34.99 – $234.99

At Try The CBD you can find everything that you need. This is our all-time favorite when it comes to CBD products. The best thing about this brand is that you get a top-quality product at a reasonable price. Try The CBD even offers a special discount of 20% on all products all year long for certain groups of users like students, veterans, military, or low-income families. Here you can find the best CBD oil and choose whether you prefer full-spectrum or THC-free CBD oil.

This Colorado-based brand uses only organically-grown hemp to extract CBD and doesn’t take any chances when it comes to quality. All CBD products are tested by a third-party lab and the certificates of analysis are published on their website right next to each product.

If you choose to buy CBD oil from Try The CBD you can rest assured that you will get a high-quality product. It’s available in various potencies from 500mg to 5000mg of CBD per bottle and uses MCT oil as the carrying oil. They add only natural ingredients combined with the top-quality CBD extract. But don’t just take our word for it - visit their website and you’ll understand.

HealthworxCBD
click image hwx-rftcbd15.png

Highlights
  • Full-spectrum, THC-free, and Terpene-enhanced CBD oil
  • Designed for sleep, relax, energy, focus
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Potency: 500mg - 5000mg
  • Price: $34.99 – $199.00

Next on our list is another CBD brand based in Colorado that prides itself on selling top-quality CBD products. In their store, you can find full-spectrum, THC-free, and terpene-enhanced CBD oil available in different potencies. Choose from 500mg to 5000mg of CBD per bottle all depending on your needs.

HealthworxCBD has even designed its CBD oil tinctures to be specifically intended for sleep, energy, focus, and relaxation. Needless to say, as any reputable brand HealthworxCBD tests all its products through an independent lab and publishes the results on the official website.

The CBD oil by HealthworxCBD is our second choice due to the fact that it can be suitable for anyone - it’s good for beginners and regular CBD users. You can find the potency you need and the type you prefer.

Medterra
image3.png
Highlights
  • Broad-spectrum CBD oil
  • CBD+CBG oil, Immune boost
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Potency: 500mg, 1000mg and 3000mg
  • Price: $34.99 - $132.99

Medterra offers CBD oil that contains a broad-spectrum CBD extract which means that it’s non-psychoactive or in other words has no THC in its compound. Many people choose broad-spectrum CBD oil because it’s made from all the powerful cannabinoids excluding THC. Other than that, Medterra sells CBG oil and CBD oil for an immune boost.

There are three different potencies available from their broad-spectrum CBD oil and this allows for different types of users to enjoy this product. All Medterra products are sent to a third-party lab for testing and all certificates of analysis to verify the safety of the products are available for the potential consumers.

CBDistillery
image4.png
Highlights
  • Full-spectrum and THC-free CBD oil
  • CBG oil, CBN, broad-spectrum
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Potency: 500mg - 5000mg
  • Price: $35.00 - $240.00

There are two types of CBD oil available at the CBDistillery shop - full-spectrum and THC-free CBD oil. This and all other products by this Colorado-based brand are made from CBD extract derived from non-GMO industrial hemp grown according to organic farming practices.

Moreover, this brand focuses on transparency and quality, therefore, sends all the products to a third-party lab to test them for safety. Besides, CBDistillery sells CBD oil tinctures in various potencies starting from 500mg of CBD per bottle to 5000mg of CBD per bottle.

CBDistillery is a reputable brand that has been on the market for quite some time and has a lot to offer to its consumers. For that reason, it has found its place on our list of best CBD oil for sleep.

Charlotte’s Web
image5.png
Highlights
  • Full-spectrum CBD oil
  • Four flavors: Lemon Twist, Mint Chocolate, Natural, Orange Blossom
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Potency: 210mg - 6000mg
  • Price: $29.99 - $274.99

Charlotte’s Web is a Colorado-based CBD brand and it’s one of the most popular brands selling CBD oil. At their store, you can find a full-spectrum CBD oil and choose one of the four available flavors. They offer a lemon twist, mint chocolate, orange blossom, and naturally-flavored CBD oil.

There are also many options for the strength of the CBD oil and this may be an ideal product for all beginners. Charlotte’s Web sells CBD oil that contains 7mg of CBD per 1ml CBD oil. However, you can also get a very potent CBD oil with 6000mg of CBD per bottle.

All products by Charlotte’s Web are tested for safety by a third-party lab and all the certificates of analysis are even available for download.

Purekana
click to enlarge image6.png
Highlights
  • Full-spectrum and THC-free CBD oil
  • Five flavors: Vanilla, Mint, Natural, Citrus, Fruity
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Potency: 300mg - 5000mg
  • Price: $54 - $390

The CBD oil tinctures by Purekana have everything you need for a fast relief and help with your insomnia. Both types - full-spectrum and THC-free CBD oil are used and it’s only a question of preference of the user to choose one. On top of that, Purekana offers five flavors of CBD oil - fruity, vanilla, mint, citrus, and natural.

There are various potencies available starting from 300mg to 5000mg of CBD per bottle. Each product by Purekana is tested by a third-party lab for safety, so you can rest assured that you are buying a quality product at their store.

Nuleaf Naturals
image7.png
Highlights
  • Full-spectrum CBD oil
  • Organic Virgin Hemp Seed Oil
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Potency: 300mg - 6000mg
  • Price: $38.50 - $439.00

Nuleaf Naturals is a relatively new brand that focuses on selling CBD oil tinctures made from full-spectrum CBD oil. They use organic virgin hemp seed oil and only natural ingredients blended with high-quality CBD extract.

This CBD brand uses non-GMO industrial hemp grown in Colorado following strict organic cultivation practices. There are no added pesticides, heavy metals, or mycotoxins.

Anyone can find their own potency preference as Nuleaf Naturals offer CBD oil tinctures with 300mg of CBD up to 6000mg of CBD per bottle. Other than CBD oil, at their store, you can find CBD oil for pets and CBD capsules. Even though there are only three products that they sell, all three are tested by a third-party lab for safety and quality.

Joy Organics
image8.png
Highlights
  • Broad-spectrum CBD oil
  • Four flavors: Tranquil Mint, Natural, Summer Lemon, Orange Bliss
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Potency: 225mg - 1350mg
  • Price: $29.95 - $99.95

Joy Organics is another CBD brand that sells high-quality CBD oil tinctures. The CBD oil available in their store is made from broad-spectrum CBD extract that is derived from non-GMO hemp grown in the USA. It is even available in four different flavors - tranquil mint, natural flavor, summer lemon, and orange bliss.

Same as any other reputable brand, Joy Organics uses a third-party lab to test all products available in their store for safety and quality. Also, all lab results are provided and published on their official website. However, the CBD oil tinctures by Joy Organics are not very potent, so some regular users may find them too weak.

CBDfx
image9.png
Highlights
  • Full-spectrum CBD oil
  • CBD+CBG and CBD+CBN
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Potency: 500mg - 4000mg
  • Price: $39.99 - $169.99

CBDfx is a CBD brand that offers full-spectrum CBD oil and apart from that there are oil tinctures that contain CBD and CBG blend, and also CBD and CBN blend. Their CBD+CBN oil tinctures are specially designed to help people sleep and deal with insomnia.

Their CBD oil tinctures are available in different potencies from 500mg to 4000mg of CBD. CBDfx is another brand that tests all its products through a third-party lab and has the lab results published on its website. They use only non-GMO industrial hemp grown in the USA to extract CBD.

CBDmd
image10.png
Highlights
  • Broad-spectrum CBD oil
  • Four flavors: Natural, Berry, Orange, Mint
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Potency: 300mg - 7500mg
  • Price: 29.99 - $339.99

CBDmd uses THC-free broad-spectrum CBD extract to produce the CBD oil tinctures. You have the opportunity to choose from the four different flavors - natural, berry, orange, and mint, and get the potency you need. The CBDmd oil tinctures have different strengths from 300mg to 7500mg of CBD per bottle.

This CBD brand tests all products through a third-party lab and guarantees their quality through the certificates of analysis.

Is CBD Oil Effective for Insomnia

Many people who consider using CBD oil to help them deal with insomnia usually ask themselves if this product is really effective. As CBD oil is a relatively new product on the market there aren’t many studies proving its effectiveness or firm evidence to point out the specific benefits of using it. On the other hand, there is plenty of anecdotal evidence from users who have experienced great improvement in treating various ailments.

To sum up, to answer the question of whether CBD oil is effective in treating insomnia we first need to point out the causes of insomnia or sleep deprivation. Often, mental disorders such as anxiety, PTSD, or depression, caffeine, certain medication, or chronic illnesses may be the main factors for insomnia.

Having in mind that CBD oil has been effective in treating anxiety according to some studies, this product can also be used in treating insomnia. Another study from 2014 points out that CBD oil affects the sleep cycle and it has even improved the symptoms of REM sleep behavior disorder (RBD).

How to Use CBD Oil for Sleep and Insomnia

Generally speaking, CBD oil tinctures are designed for oral or sublingual use. This means that you should add one or two drops of CBD oil in your mouth, specifically under your tongue, and swallow it. It's as simple as that.

Alternatively, some people don’t like the taste of CBD oil, even if it has an added flavor, so they prefer to use it differently. That is, CBD oil can be also added in food or drinks, so you may try it with your afternoon tea, or with your favorite meal.

When you use CBD oil for sleep it is recommended that you take your dose about a half an hour before your sleep time. It usually takes around twenty minutes for the CBD oil to start working, which means that you should feel its effects in about thirty minutes.

Recommended Dosage for CBD Oil

Even though we’ve explained how you should use CBD oil for sleep, it’s also important to understand what is the right dosage for you. There are a few things that you need to be aware of if you are just starting to use CBD oil.

As a start, every person reacts differently to CBD. Especially if you have never tried CBD oil before you should start with a low dosage and see how it affects you. Everyone has a different tolerance to CBD, so it’s best to be safe than sorry.

Next, be careful with the type of CBD oil you got - whether it’s full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or CBD Isolate. Even though full-spectrum CBD oil contains only traces of THC it may have certain unwanted or unexpected effects on you. Also, pay attention to the potency of the CBD oil - again for all beginners start with a low-potent CBD oil.

Can CBD Oil Get You High

When people hear about CBD oil they usually connect it with marijuana and have the impression that using it will make them high. For that reason, those who are curious to try CBD oil for the first time ask themselves this question - can CBD oil get you high? - Well, the answer is no. The main reason why CBD oil is non-psychoactive is the fact that it contains only traces of THC. THC is a cannabinoid as CBD, but with the main difference that it has psychoactive effects.

Still, THC has its own therapeutic effects and due to these effects many CBD brands use it as an addition to CBD and other cannabinoids, but in very low amounts. All CBD products must keep the level of THC to be less than 0.3%.

If you want to be on the safe side and not be exposed to any amount of THC then we recommend you try the broad-spectrum CBD oil or the THC-free CBD oil (CBD Isolate).

Possible Side Effects of CBD Oil for Sleep

As we already mentioned, all people have a different tolerance to CBD. Although CBD oil is considered generally safe to use, some people may experience certain mild side effects.

For instance, if you have problems with indigestion you may experience diarrhea. Other potential side effects are fatigue, drowsiness, change in appetite - you may feel hunger or thirst, or lightheadedness. You should also be aware of the possibility that CBD oil may interact with certain medications. Therefore, always consult with your doctor before you try CBD oil especially if you are getting a certain therapy.

Final Takeaway

CBD oil is still considered to be an alternative medicine for treating various ailments. Researchers are working their way into getting more information about its effects, benefits, and safety. However, there isn’t enough scientific proof to confirm the therapeutic effects that CBD oil has on many health conditions.

If you are interested in trying CBD oil to help you with insomnia, sleep disorder, or other health conditions then you should do thorough research on the effects and types of CBD products. Also, don’t forget to discuss that with a medical professional to help you determine whether CBD oil is a suitable product for treating your condition.

