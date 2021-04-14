Marijuana Dispensaries in the St. Louis Metro 

Well, it took long enough.

Maybe it's the mentally draining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the way every single day of 2020 simply begged for some form of psychoactive escape. Maybe it's that thousands of people across the state secured medical marijuana licenses as soon as they were available, only to see an entire year pass with no means by which to purchase legal weed in sight. Maybe it's the fact that, yeah, this really did take a ridiculously long time.

Whatever the case, weed lovers can rejoice: Medical marijuana dispensaries have finally, mercifully, begun opening their doors across Missouri after nearly a year of COVID-related delays. New grand-opening announcements are coming in steadily now, and a whole slew of dispensaries are just awaiting approval from the state to start peddling their wares.

We've put together a list of the dispensaries that are, as of press time, currently open and selling weed in the St. Louis area, in order to help you, dear reader, have a very merry 4/20 this year. Have a look at those below, and remember to keep an eye out as more begin to open their doors — this thing is just getting started.

Root 66 Cannabis

Multiple locations including Dogtown (6660 Manchester Ave, 314-282-7978), South Grand (3737 South Grand Boulevard, 314-257-0816)

root66cannabis.com

Root 66 Cannabis bills itself as "your fast lane to the Midwest's premier cannabis shopping experience." At the time of this writing, its two locations are offering eighths of flower from $69.99 before tax, with strains including Gorilla Pie, Purple Chem and Diesel Train on offer. Additionally, Root 66 carries a variety of vape cartridges, pre-rolls, edibles and accessories.

Greenlight Dispensary

Multiple locations including St. Louis (8542 North Broadway, 844-785-9333), Ferguson (517 South Florissant Road, Ferguson; 844-785-9333)

greenlightdispensary.com

Greenlight Dispensary is a regional chain with nearly twenty locations either currently open or in process in Missouri and Arkansas. It sells eighths of flower for between $39.56 and $51.90 before tax at its Ferguson and St. Louis locations, with a stock that includes AK-47, Magic Melon and XJ-13, among others. Edibles, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and accessories are also on offer.

N'Bliss Dispensary

Multiple locations including Ellisville (15396 Manchester Road, Ellisville; 314-627-2699), Manchester (1266 Old Orchard Center, 0x000AManchester; 314-627-2499)

nblisscannabis.com

N'Bliss offers eighths for between $54.99 and $64.99 before tax, as well as quarters for $109.99. Flower on hand includes Purple Trainwreck, Miracle Alien Cookies and Poontang Pie, among others. N'Bliss also offers the usual pre-rolls, edibles, accessories and vape cartridges found at most other dispensaries, but it additionally carries Gelato bubble hash at its Ellisville location for a cost of $49.99 per half-gram.

Swade Cannabis

Multiple locations including Ellisville (16075 Manchester Road, Ellisville; 314-924-6501), St. Peters (146 Jungerman Road, St. Peters; 314-924-6500)

swadecannabis.com

Swade Cannabis' website dubs it "Missouri's premiere luxury cannabis company, created to restore and enliven mind, body and spirit as one." It is selling eighths of flower for $60 before tax, with a limited supply as of press time — the St. Peters store is stocked with Miracle Alien Cookies at present, while the Ellisville one has that as well as San Fernando Valley OG. Both locations stock pre-rolls, vape cartridges, accessories and edibles, and the dispensary's Grove location (4108 Manchester Avenue, 314-924-6503) celebrates its grand opening this Friday (April 16).

Captiva Healing

9933 Watson Road, Crestwood; 0x000A314-406-2604

captivahealing.com

Captiva Healing bills itself as "a local family-owned medical marijuana dispensary that is passionate about serving the St. Louis community." It sells eighths of flower for between $55 and $60 before tax, with such strains as Bubba Fett, White 99 and 5th Dimension among its offerings. Captiva Healing also carries a large selection of pre-rolls — larger than most other dispensaries on this list — as well as edibles, accessories and disposable vapes.

Missouri Wild Alchemy

2173 West Terra Lane, Lake St. Louis; 0x000A636-887-0977

missouriwild.com

Missouri Wild Alchemy's website describes the operation as "a small, local and family-owned business dedicated to providing Missouri medical marijuana patients with high-quality cannabis and education." The shop sells eighths of flower for between $55 and $65 before tax, with a selection of strains that includes Chem Scout, Sour Diesel and White 99. In addition to the usual slate of edibles, accessories, pre-rolls and disposable vapes, Missouri Wild also carries an assortment of crystals and cool rocks for staring at after you've ingested their products.