Monday, May 17, 2021

Kind Goods Medical Marijuana Dispensary Now Open in Fenton

Posted By on Mon, May 17, 2021 at 2:31 PM



This weekend marked the grand opening of Kind Goods (180 Gravois Bluffs Circle, Suite B), Fenton’s newest medical marijuana dispensary.



Located in the popular Gravois Bluffs shopping center in front of Target, the shop aims to prove that “healthy communities can be built around its responsible use.”

The Kind Goods mission statement makes a strong connection between cannabis use and compassion, saying that “from cancer recovery to managing PTSD to aiding people with disabilities, cannabis has an important role to play across the spectrum of human wellness.”

The shop offers a large variety of ways to experience the restorative powers of medical marijuana, too. In addition to the usual flower, pre-roll and vape pens offered by most other shops, Kind Goods also offers extracts and tinctures, along with topical products. There are also a variety of concentrates available like shatter, wax and live resin. Even the edibles selection is diverse, with sodas and drinks listed as options alongside chocolates and gummies.

There will be two other Kind Goods stores opening this summer (in Manchester at 14173 Manchester Road and in St. Peters at 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway) but the Fenton shop is the only location open currently.

Kind Good is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day. Visit TheKindGoods.com to check out the menu or order in advance.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
