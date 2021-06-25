Swade Cannabis' Delmar Location Is Now Open in a Former Church in the Loop

click to enlarge
-
VIA SWADE CANNABIS
-
Hallelujah!
Swade Cannabis, the line of dispensaries operated by St. Louis-based BeLeaf Medical, has opened its highly (see what we did there?) anticipated Loop location this week at 6166 Delmar Boulevard.
The new shop held its soft opening on Thursday, June 24. The dispensary is housed in a renovated church building, making it one of the more unique places to purchase weed in the city.
That seems to be part of a larger trend for Swade, whose flagship Grove location was named by Architectural Digest as one of the Country’s 12 Most Stylish Dispensaries
, and described by RFT's own cannabis critic Tommy Chims as "a piece of art you can walk around in"
thanks to the work of several local artists. The Delmar location has seen some of that same treatment as well, with Swade sharing a photo on social media of celebrated local artist Brock Seals posing in front of a colorful tribute to the Delmar Loop that he created on one of its walls.
According to a press release announcing the opening, Swade's new location will continue with the brand's overall goal of providing cannabis education in addition to the high-quality products for which it is already known.
“Our dispensaries are tailored to create an atmosphere that is open and inviting with a premium experience for the educated and yet-to-be educated patient. We want you to feel comfortable in our dispensary and will help you find the perfect product and strain to meet your needs,” says Jack Haddox, director of dispensary operations. “You will find flower, edibles, beverages and other medical forms of product at our locations, with more options arriving daily.”
Many of those products will come via the Sinse brand, BeLeaf's cannabis cultivation and manufacturing arm. Recently, RFT
sent science reporter Leah Shaffer to the warehouse where that work is done for a cover story that ran down some of the finer points of the practice. (Read that story here
.)
According to the press release, Swade plans to hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration for its Delmar store later this summer, but no date for that has yet been announced. Meanwhile, though, true cannabis believers have a new church to attend.
“Patients deserve easy, convenient access to the life-changing medicines that improve their lives," says BeLeaf CEO Tom Muzzey, "and we are honored to be able to provide this with medical cannabis AND education in The Delmar Loop no less.”
For more information and the new dispensary's menu, visit swadecannabis.com
.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.