Medicinal Marijuana Delivery Service Coming Soon to the St. Louis Area

VIA JANE DISPENSARY
Jane Dispensary in the Delmar Loop is partnering with California-based delivery service Doobie to shuttle weed to customers throughout the St. Louis area.
For those too stoned and/or lazy to pry themselves off the couch to re-up their cannabis supply — or, more importantly, those for whom health issues or other disabilities make such a prospect a difficult one — comes good news: Medicinal marijuana delivery is coming soon to the St. Louis area.
Doobie is a Palm Springs, California-based cannabis delivery service that is partnering with Jane Dispensary (6662 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-464-4420)
, which also has a location in California, to bring marijuana to the (medically approved) masses with just a few clicks on computer.
According to co-owner Joseph Rubin, the effort is meant to help expand the customer base of Jane by reaching people who might not live in the shop's immediate vicinity.
"What we try to do is we find strategic partners located in various different states that have storefront retail operations, and we want to partner with them so we can help expand the dispensary's network and reach," Rubin explains. "A lot of dispensaries go after customers or are able to reach customers that are within a ten to fifteen minute driving radius and range. And we like to come in and provide our expertise on the delivery side of things with respect to cannabis specifically, and help those dispensaries and partner up with them."
For St. Louis, that means Jane Dispensary and only Jane Dispensary. Rubin describes the partnership as akin to a marriage, with the two "tied at the hip."
"I really think of it as two different engines where we come in and we're more of the marketing side, for the delivery, and we can provide operational expertise," he says. "But on the other side of delivery, the people actually performing deliveries are Jane employees, and they're really the engine that makes the train move. So, you know, we've got a great, great partnership and there's great teams on both sides, and we couldn't be happier to be working with them. So Jane is, you know, we're tied at the hip, and I'm not looking for a divorce anytime soon."
The process itself is fairly straightforward, as Rubin explains, and not dissimilar from using a service like Postmates or Uber Eats. St. Louis customers will head to trydoobie.com
, type in their address, and Jane's menu will pop up on the screen. From there you simply pick out the products you want — anything Jane has in stock at the store will be available for delivery as well — and add them to your cart.
Next the site will ask for your first and last name, date of birth and cell phone number, as well as some info from your medical card and driver's license. An employee will then call you to confirm your information and to ensure that you will have your med card and ID on hand at the time of their arrival. You're then given the option to select the time when it would be best to have the goods show up at your house.
"We want people to be able to schedule the delivery window that they want so if they're at work and they want to be able to get a delivery specifically between 6 and 7 p.m. we can make that possible," Rubin says.
As your delivery window approaches, an employee will text your number with a tracking link so you can see where your driver is in real time. Upon their arrival the driver will show up with a clipboard to go over your order, and to get some signatures. Once all your paperwork is in order you'll be handed you cannabis products and the driver will be on their way — not entirely different than having a pizza delivered, just with a few extra government-mandated steps.
Of course, just as you might expect to pay a little extra to have that pizza delivered, there will be delivery fees through Doobie as well. Rubin says that for the first few months the service will be waiving those fees altogether, but once they get into the swing of things the fee will be based entirely on drive time. The most expensive fees will come out to $8 or $9, while some of the closer deliveries will be free.
Rubin says he expects the service to kick off any day now — they're just waiting for a couple of compliance items to be checked off with the state, and then customers can enjoy that most exquisite of experiences: legal weed brought directly to your front door.
"We're very, very excited to be the first legal and compliant medical cannabis delivery service in the state of Missouri," Rubin says. "Being able to bring people their medicine without them having to leave their home is really, really important, so, you know, opening up that accessibility to everybody is fantastic."
For more information, visit trydoobie.com
.
