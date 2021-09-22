Missouri Cannabis Product Manufacturer CLOVR Introduces New Product Line

-
These CBD drops are coming to Missouri.
Missouri is about to get a little bit greener. A Kansas City cannabis product manufacturer, CLOVR, is partnering with California company Care by Design to bring medical marijuana tinctures, soft gels and topicals to Missouri dispensaries.
The launch features ratioed CBD and THC products. The product’s ratios will be — in amounts of CBD to THC — one to one, two to one, or four to one, with hopes to expand later to products with amounts of eight to one and eighteen to one.
The ratios being sold are recommended on Care by Design’s website
as products that are best for relaxation or night use. Care by Design and CLOVR say their aim is to help Missouri patients choose a combination that will meet and help treat the ailments they face in a “discreet and effective method.”
CLOVR CEO Josh Mitchem says Missouri is looking for a leader in topicals to help with general pain. He is confident that Care by Design will be that leader. Mitchem added the line of products being introduced to Missouri will be tough to compete with.
“We are all very excited to see Care By Design hit the shelves to fulfill the needs of the tens of thousands of Missouri patients living in pain every day,” Mitchem says in the press release. “CLOVR prides itself on working with the top cannabis companies in the country, Care By Design is certainly the cream-of- the-crop in the wellness line of cannabis products nationwide.”
The partnership focuses on the patient, saying they are trying to help meet their needs with a medical method instead of consuming the “calories and sugar of edibles or the inhalation from smokable products."
Jim Hourigan, Care by Design’s CEO, described the company in a press release as a “wellness brand with deep roots" that "represents a long-standing commitment to harnessing the full therapeutic benefits of cannabis.”
Hourigan added Care by Design was the inventor of personalized cannabis care in California, beginning in 2014. With the company's roots in California, Hourigan has high hopes for the future of the line in Missouri.
“Now, we are excited about the launch of Care By Design in the Missouri market and look forward to bringing all the benefits of Care By Design to new customers through the partnership with CLOVR,” Hourigan says.
CLOVR’s previous products include concentrates and chocolates. The launch began across Missouri dispensaries on September 20. CLOVR products are found at Swade or Root 66 dispensaries in St. Louis, as well as others. You can search for a dispensary with CLOVR products here
.
