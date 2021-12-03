C3 Industries to Open Cannabis Manufacturing Facility on the Hill

click to enlarge VIA C3 INDUSTRIES

The new manufacturing facility is set to begin operations this month.

High Profile's Sunset Hills location opened in October.

C3 Industries, a Michigan-based cannabis company that operates in multiple states, announced this week the launch of a new 15,000 square foot manufacturing facility in the Hill neighborhood.According to a press release, the new facility is expected to begin operations this month. Initially, the operation will produce cannabis concentrates and cartridges under the brand name Galactic Meds, which are set to be available to the public in early 2022.Beyond that, the company has announced an exclusive licensing partnership with the Oakland, California-based Kiva Confections, whose edibles are currently available in nine states from coast to coast. Kiva products are expected to be available in Missouri dispensaries by the middle of 2022.C3's footprint in the state of Missouri has so far primarily involved its High Profile line of dispensaries, with locations in St. Charles, Columbia, St. Robert, Cape Girardeau and Sunset Hills. The opening of the manufacturing facility represents a dramatic expansion of the vertically integrated company's presence in the state."C3 is proud of our track record of working closely with the communities in which we operate facilities, supporting local organizations and employing local residents, and St. Louis will be no exception," C3 Industries CEO Ankur Rungta says in a press release. "Our partnership with Kiva, one of the country's most popular cannabis brands, is a testament to our expert manufacturing capabilities and is an exciting milestone for C3. We look forward to producing best-in-class cannabis products in the new facility and supplying Missouri dispensaries with a portfolio of best-selling products across all categories."Those products will eventually include C3's own line of concentrates, cartridges and pre-rolls, under the brand name Cloud Cover Cannabis. That line is expected to hit Missouri dispensaries, including the High Profile locations, by the end of 2022.C3 Industries launched its first production operation in 2018, with a 36,000 square foot indoor cultivation and manufacturing facility in Portland, Oregan. The company has since opened additional operations in Michigan and Massachusetts.