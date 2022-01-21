Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 21, 2022

Give the Gift of Weed Chocolate This Valentine's Day

Posted By on Fri, Jan 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge Valentine's Day gifts can be difficult to pick, but CLOVR puts a new one on the market this year. - COURTESY FLICKR / ALEX CRICK
  • Courtesy Flickr / Alex Crick
  • Valentine's Day gifts can be difficult to pick, but CLOVR puts a new one on the market this year.

With Valentine's Day a little over three weeks away, plotting gifts to shower your loved ones with can be a little bit complicated if you want to break the mold of flowers or heart chocolates. If you're looking for something slightly different this year, set your sights no further than your local dispensary.

CLOVR, a Kansas City-based cannabis-infused product manufacturer, doubles as Cupid this year, aiming to help you give the perfect gift: Partnered with Christopher Elbow Chocolatier, the companies crafted chocolate bonbons. Only available for a limited time, a pack of two bonbons have a strawberry and caramel filling, white chocolate shell and ten milligrams of THC per chocolate.



click to enlarge The bonbons in question. - COURTESY CLOVR
  • Courtesy CLOVR
  • The bonbons in question.

“Creating new and authentic flavors, made with the highest quality cannabis and ingredients has always driven us,” Josh Mitchem, CEO of Clovr, said in a press release. “These new products align with that promise, and offers customers the luxury of indulging in high quality cannabis with unbelievable flavor while not sacrificing quality or flavor that our medical patients desire.”

The chocolates are available at participating dispensaries which can be found on CLOVR’s website.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Weed News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Weed News

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Missouri Bill Would Give Patients Right to Try Psychedelic Drugs Read More

  2. Review: Tommy Chims Drinks Some Weed Soda Read More

  3. Missouri Supreme Court Weighs Whether Medical Marijuana Applications Can Be Disclosed Read More

  4. Missouri’s Marijuana Legalization Efforts Should Learn From the Legal Hemp Industry Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Reeferfront Times

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation