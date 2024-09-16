Anal OnlyFans girl showed me “the cake is a lie”

There are only a few things that can break me like kryptonite. A super hot, smoke show of a woman doesn’t do anything for me. They are like Teslas in Dallas. You see them so much that they no longer impress you. But, when you tell me that super attractive lady is into butt stuff, well I will melt quicker than cold grease on a hot skillet. And when I was told to check this page out because of supposed “anal adventures.” I was quick to subscribe to this page. There wasn’t any way I was about to not go check it out when promises of booty love heaven were mentioned.

Sub price: $FREE-FIDDY

Regular subscription price: $50 a month

CONTENT

There were over 1,035 posts on the page with about 125 of that being short videos. Most of the content was some of the most boring, basic Vanilla Bean Frappuccino content on OnlyFans. I have seen Instagram baddies showing more booty cheeks than this page. I was so perplexed by the lack of anything hot that I had to scan the entire history of the page in the hopes of finding anything worthy of review. I went all the way back to December 6, 2022 looking at the videos and found mostly five second clips I assumed are from longer videos. There wasn’t a thing on here that I couldn’t find on an Instagram baddies page. I even clicked the links for Instagram on her pages only to find out they didn’t exist anymore. For the handful of times, there might be a trailer to suggest “anal adventures.” they were pixelated worse than a Japanese porn flick and showed absolutely nothing. I’m not sure who needs to hear this but pixelated trailers do not entice me to purchase. Big porn sites like Brazzers and Elegant Angel have trailers for a reason. They show you the nasty and make you want to buy the scene or subscribe to their service to watch it. There seems to be an increase in the number of pages that are promising big and delivering absolutely nothing or locking it behind a crazy paywall.

CONNECTION

I took a few days to see what kind of messaging I would receive and see if it could help me determine if the messaging is AI or bot handled or a real person. It was pretty much the standard messaging. “Hey baby, you wanna spend x amount of dollars on a video?” I decided to send a DM and ask if they had any boy / girl content. I know there wasn’t any advertised but I wanted to see if an actual person or bot answered my question. One minute later, I would receive an answer that said “yes babe! It's your lucky day! That's worth $150 but you will get it for $55 rn😜 Can you drop it or should I send it lock?” So I asked why it wasn’t advertised more and how long was the video to cost so much. And it took about three minutes to get another reply “why babe? you think im not worthy to spend on?” and 9 minutes after that, I received a message asking if I wanted to pay for a dick rating.

PERSONALIZED CARE

Let’s get into the weeds of content, I was on a mission to find all the anal content and see what it had to offer.I found one on the main page from 2023 that was anal play and twerking for $10. Not the hottest thing but at this point, it was better than nothing. I deep dived the offers in my DM’s to see if there was anything that might satisfy the search. The first offer was 15 videos for $39. Zero description other than XXX. No thank you. Next up, a package, also lacking a description, for $15.99 that seemed to contain 2 videos and 8 photos. It said it was normally a $150 package but the lack of description was terrible. Third offer was for $7 and simply said, “Jammies be damned 🙈 this big tits 🍒 needs some fresh air and a good rubbing!” The fourth offer was a dildo solo girl video and the first offer to actually have at least a pixelated offering for the preview. It seemed to offer dildo sucking and cowgirl riding for $35. Not a single drop of “anal adventures” was offered. I ain’t saying this was false advertisement, but I am seriously disappointed in the offerings. As I was typing this up, a tip offer popped up that offered $5 for nudes, $15 for solo, $20 for squirting, $25 for girl/girl and $50 for the whole bundle. Still no booty banditry to be seen or offered.

CONCLUSION

Bruh. I’m going to be real with you. This page is wack and there ain’t $50 worth of content anywhere on it. Save your money and take a real woman to dinner. Your chances for booty love are higher hanging with JD Vance at an NAACP meeting. It almost feels like a huge bait and switch page. I get that she knows her worth and I am not going to tell her what that amount is. But I also know mine and I know what my money and time is worth. I saw nothing on here that I felt was worth my money. In a capitalist market, a business owner sells their product and a consumer purchases it but we also know that every consumer is looking to get as much bang for their buck as possible. I couldn’t find anything here that would let me recommend this page to anyone other than an enemy. I’m sure some of the models could argue I’m being cheap but I say this as someone with an expense account and an accountant that could get me this investment back and even knowing that, I wouldn’t spend a dime on any of this content. I hate to do the whole comparison thing but .

