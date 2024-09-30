Australian OnlyFans Creator Banned from Store After Creepy Attention Grab

Consent is king is typically an OnlyFans standard operating procedure, and Cynthia Lin has certainly learned that the hard way. The viral star recently found herself banned from one of her favorite public filming locations as the direct result of forgetting that golden OnlyFans rule.

Lin has been a fixture on OnlyFans, with her content getting quite a bit of attention. Recently, however, she’s taken to trawling through stores looking for single men to hit on, under the guise of looking for a “single tradie daddy.” That she was openly boyfriend shopping is… well. We don’t have enough time to lay out why that’s already not great to begin with. Let’s cut to the big issue.

When Cynthia Lin has been strolling through stores on the hunt for single men, she not only uses sexually charged language when taking advantage of societal norms that get them to interact with her; she films the entire interaction to post it on her social media— and OnlyFans— channels.

Generally speaking, when it comes to OnlyFans, we adopt a “you do you, boo” sort of attitude towards the content that is captured and shared by content creators. We all gotta make a living, and most content creators are very conscious of the work that they’re putting out into the world, explicit or no.

However.

When a content creator is filming someone in a public place without their consent, and then shares that footage online without their consent, that crosses a line; especially when that content is being used for the financial gain of the person doing the sharing.

Did her fans enjoy the content that she was filming as she prowled through the aisles of Bunnings on the hunt for men to record? Yes. Many of them did. In some videos, viewers were leaving comments along the lines of “why did he say no? What an idiot!” when she would share another video of her sexually charged interactions with strangers in stores.

Her critics though? They also had some choice words for Lin, and her lack of regard for obtaining consent before filming unknown men and sharing that content online.

And her critics weren’t the only ones who had a problem. The star found herself being escorted out of Bunnings, and banned from entering any other Bunnings storefront due to complaints from the staff and other shoppers— who presumably weren’t there shopping for a girlfriend, alas.

The end of the story is this: if you want to film content for your OnlyFans channel in public spaces, fine. Go forth and get that cash, friend. However, if you plan on featuring other people who happen to be in the same location in your content? It’s crucial that you ask their permission before filming, and make sure it’s explicitly understood which online channels you’ll be sharing the content to.

Was Cynthia Lin’s concept a good one? Absolutely. But she crossed a line from being humorous to being invasive when she filmed others and shared that content without consent.

We hope that Lin is able to come up with a new concept soon, one in which she can more consistently abide by OnlyFans’ golden rule: consent is king.