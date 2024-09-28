Award-winning trans OnlyFans model taught me about myself

If you asked me if I am an open minded man, I would unequivocally tell you that I am. But when it comes to porn, I was as close minded as a Southern Baptist from Alabama at a Latto concert. I liked what I liked and I wasn’t going to look any further than that. But along comes a pandemic and all that time locked in my house sent me on some wild adventures. One time, I just clicked on a video and whatever popped up as a suggestion would lead me to the next video. It was a wild decadent journey but two women, Natalie Mars and Daisy Taylor, popped up and I discovered a whole new side in my brain. It has been a couple of years since that crazy day but today was a blast from that past when the opportunity to review Natalie Mars Only Fans came across my desk. When it comes to trans porn stars, this felt like I was being asked to review the account of a modern day legend in the making.

Sub price: $3.75 ($4.06 after tax)

Regular subscription price: $14.99 a month

CONTENT

This may be the site that I judge all the sites by now. There was so much on display and so much to choose from that I had to stop and come up with a plan to go through all of this for the review. With over 1,096 posts available, there was a lot to feast my eyes on. In addition to that, there were over 1,350 options for just media (1,194 photos and 156 videos). Some of Natalie’s content is not for the squeamish at all. There were some cock torture that I’m not particularly a fan of for any reason. I never like seeing a long metal rod inserted in someone’s urinary tract ever and people need to be aware that that will be on the page before they go poking around. There is also a little bit of extreme insertion on the page but Natalie’s ability to take pp in the booty is very worthy of a Ripley’s Believe It or Not investigation. There is some content of cock cages of different varieties while wearing some amazing lingerie and outfits. There was a picture of Riley Reid blowing Natalie from November 2023 that almost made me cancel all my meetings for this week to find that video. I took some time to search the Girl / Girl options to find this video. The instructions were to DM #FLOWERSLUTS to watch it! 15 minutes later, the 23 minute prize was available in my DMs for purchase for the very affordable price of $12. Natalie has so many pro and pro-am starlets and studs on this page that it starts to feel like content from a larger company being funneled to OF. The camera work and lighting and set pieces are top tier for sure.

CONNECTION

I checked my DMs and it was overloaded with so many options and content in the first few hours of subscribing. A welcome bundle of videos, a tip list, a welcome video as well as another recent video shoot offer. There was one video that I knew I wanted and only having to wait 15 minutes to have it ready in my DMs was a pretty quick turn around for a page of this caliber. I had no preconceived notions about this page being available like a smaller artist but I was actually impressed it took less than 20 minutes to get a reply.

PERSONALIZED CARE

The tip menu overflows here for her fans. There are at least three different options for dick ratings available. Written dick ratings were $20 while SPH written dick ratings were $25. But for those with deep pockets, you could opt for the $100 video dick rating. And while I could never be convinced by any woman that I had an amazing penis for money, the idea of a video from my favorite porn star does sound like a cool collectible. There also was text sexting available for $40 and video sexting available for $100. The custom videos are definitely way out of my league at $400 a pop but I am putting that on my Make-A-Wish list for when I find out I’m dying. Custom pictures are $160. I can tell you that these aren't the most expensive customs on the market. Also, when you consider that this is a custom video of a professional porn star, I feel the pricing is actually a great price.

CONCLUSION

Let us just go ahead and address the elephant in the room. This page, like many, is not for everyone. Some people are not going to try a trans performers page no matter how glowing a review I write. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. It truly is about preferences and this may not work for you personally but if it does work for you, I would definitely recommend you subscribe. This brunette beauty is working over time to churn out top notch content for her fans and it shows in the selection of content available for her fans. I just think it’s important to note that even for her fans, some of the content may border on the extreme to the soft core and everything in between. Every now and then, I come across a page that is actually really well put together and the content just pops. This is one of those times.

Content: 5/5Connection: 4/5Personalized Care: 3/5