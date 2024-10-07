Even the amateur OnlyFans girls are getting too much work done

Desiree is a woman you want to lust after. She has flawless fit curves, perfect breasts, a sweet smile, and a nice full ass. She’s so thick in all of the right places you want to reach through your phone screen and fuck her in all of her holes like the naughty girl she is. Truly a thing of beauty, she’s brimming with personality and charisma in every single post she makes. Her offering in your DM’s will have you fail to restrain from cumming over and over again.

This is what I would’ve written had she made any attempt whatsoever with this profile at all. This article might be insufferably boring, but it’s going to be written about an insufferably mediocre OnlyFans experience I had with Desiree.

When I first found the profile @desireedesirexoxo, and I gazed briefly at the small profile picture and header page, I was convinced I would at least be in for a nice organically gorgeous Latina woman who has some spicy content on OnlyFans. After I confirmed my subscription for $3.90 I quickly rolled my way down this little foothill of optimism I started out on. What you don’t initially see from her profile picture, is that Desiree has had her lips done, and very much overdone. Her face is without flaws in the nightmarish ways only a plastic surgeon could have had a hand in. Easily the one and possibly only untampered feature you can feel at ease with on Desiree is the look in her eyes. They are simply pleasant eyes. Those eyebrows, cheeks, lips, pretty much anything else I can focus on feels like it could melt off if I hold a candle too close to her.

You only need to move down about 6 inches from there to find a couple of other huge pet peeves of mine. Her boobs are fake in a way that's pretty noticeable, but they do at least match her athletic round ass. Finally some good news about Desiree, is she clearly works out hard and keeps her body very fit and toned. You can just make out lines for her oblique muscles and sometimes notice her quadriceps flexing. When she turns her body to the back, you can almost forgive the work she's had done and really enjoy a much more organic ass she clearly worked hard for. Seriously, pounding her doggy style would be such a treat as you will be greeted with just the perfect amount of fat and muscle for her frame.





The real insults are just beginning though. Most content creators you could subscribe to would have you on an auto subscription to opt in content you can choose to purchase anytime. In about two weeks of following Desiree, I was given one option to buy spicy content. The package was $44 and for that money I had high expectations. She promised that I would need to turn the volume up, she’d be face down ass up, completely nude, risky B/G. What I actually received, was very cheaply the same content that was $4 on her subscription. She wears a scanty outfit, then in the course of eight pictures takes you get to see her breasts fully exposed. For the first time in my life, I wished I hadn't.

The saddest part of this package was the video content. She gets in the back of a car, fully dressed, and imitates some doggy style maneuvers with some poor dude pretending to like what she’s doing to him. It wasn’t even close to attractive. I would use the word awkward to put it lightly. But in reality, I’m insulted. I spent $44 to see almost nothing interesting. You will be just as entertained with her free content. Please skip on opting into this crap.

Overall, there is just no effort here at all to rate. I’m not sure how this low volume of opt-in content makes her any money. She makes about $50 in tips per post on her wall allegedly, which is barely gas money. I still am waiting to find more for her to send me that is remotely interesting to watch that is competitive with other content makers I’ve seen.





As Desiree stands, lack of personality, lack of engagement, and lack of content leave her OnlyFans presence as interesting as a wall of white paint drying in a generic luxury apartment. In fact, that is a great analogy for her and many other women who choose to present themselves in this manner. In any large city, we see this wave of “luxury apartments” being built in record numbers. They boast high ticket costs to reserve a spot, at least initially while demand in the market is high. Then inflation hits the project and the prices go up way beyond the initial offering. When the project is completed, and people tour all of their “luxury” apartment options, they notice all of the builders went to the same suppliers for the cabinetry, the marble countertops, and the same white paint on the walls. There is no originality and therefore no value, so the luxury apartments actually struggle to sell, and eventually the projects go bankrupt and sell out to the lowest bidder.

Desiree has features you will find on hundreds and hundreds of other profiles, much like these apartments. When you dissect her features, you’ll realize how artificial they are and that you aren’t getting much of anything at any price.

Content Quality: 1/5

Connection: 1/5

Personalization: 1/5