From Faith To OnlyFans

It sounds like the intro to a bad porno, but honestly? If that’s your jam; congratulations, it’s now available on OnlyFans.

An ex-priest and a former missionary have teamed up to create quite the lesbian sensation on OnlyFans, and all we can think to say is… good for them. Ana Akiva and Andressa Urach are far from the first to leave puritanical branches of Christianity and not only embrace but profit from getting in touch with the more sensual side of being a human in this world.

We’ve come a long way as a society, but the fact is that when you’re professionally affiliated with the Christian church in just about any of it’s offshoots, sex is a bit of a boogeyman. Even in more progressive sects, it is often found to be a bit of a taboo subject.

Now when you have a group of people like a church, whether it is spoken or no, there is a code that dictates the way a human should go about the act of being a person. Things they should do, things they should not do, ways in which they should operate in order to be seen as “good” in the collective eyes of their social group.

Having general rules and laws to follow? Good.

Having those rules and laws dictate what you can wear/eat/learn/do for fun/do for a living and deciding whether or not you can be romantically involved with the person you love? Less good. Often bad.

Often so bad that when people find their way out of the religious order in which they’ve been immersed, they tend to swing to the opposite of the rules spectrum, and find themselves whole-heartedly embracing things like caffeine, dancing, swimming with members of the opposite sex… and being an adults only content creator on OnlyFans.

Are any of the above bad things? No, as long as the person engaging with those things is doing so of their own volition, and isn’t being coerced into stripping down on camera for someone else’s profit (or being forced to chug espresso at an unhealthy rate, but that generally isn’t a thing).

Akiva and Urach aren’t doing anything groundbreaking by leaving the church and choosing to profit from creating explicit lesbian content together, their choice just tends to get a bit more attention because A. OnlyFans models make very good money, and B. the content matter of what it is they’re doing for a living is titillating.

Plenty of people leave conservative Christian orders every day and pursue all manner of professions frowned upon by their church. Bartenders, tattoo artists, and yes, sex work are all different ways of earning a living that former Christians have been known to flock to when they find their way “out”.

It’s more than just a way of earning the money they need in order to pay the bills. It’s a liberation, of sorts. A reclaiming of their identity, autonomy, and time. And with platforms like OnlyFans now available to make that reclaiming just a little bit more accessible, is it any wonder that content creators like Akiva and Urach have done exactly that?

Whether or not you choose to conform to the rules of a religious order is entirely your choice. Just as the decision to make explicit content—or not— is the choice of every content creator who shows up to perform a service that’s high demand is actually not their doing.

One can go back and forth mentally all day long on their personal feelings of religion vs OnlyFans, but we’ll leave you to chew on the following: is leaving the church and joining OnlyFans a true act of rebellion, or rather is it a symptom of a sexually repressed society?