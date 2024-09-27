I almost put a ring on this French OnlyFans model

If you want to find a woman to follow on Only Fans who has botox lips, close up ass shots, even low entry fee sex, these models come a dime a dozen. What if you wanted to follow someone a lot more classy? What if you wanted to see someone with the right amount of sexy, class, and sweet demeanor that they could be featured in a James Bond movie? Introducing Carla Leclerq, a French girl who will absolutely satisfy that urge, so much so that you’ll want to marry her.

Carla is a fitness influencer with a big following on instagram and OnlyFans. She’s a brunette that is thick down low, and slender up top. She has huge muscular thighs, and a thick ass she’s not afraid to show on any platform you find her on. She's sculpted up top but has nice perky tits you can see through her bra or shirt sometimes. It’s clear she’s heavily invested in the gym and looks absolutely amazing, and yet remains perfectly feminine despite this highly muscular look. She has the sweetest, most innocent looking smile I have ever come across when following women on Only Fans. Her French ethnicity definitely adds sex appeal to her as well. Imagine Carla, with that sexy round ass, getting railed and yelling back at you with such a delicious language as French.

Carla is a sweetheart to talk to as well. We talked about fitness, food, and a lot of other things besides flirtation. One thing that didn’t happen as much as I would’ve liked is specificity from her. She never gave that much detail about what she likes, it was always shorter responses that were something of a turn off and usually hindered any kind of flow that initiated the conversation. To call her vanilla is an understatement. I was really hoping she would give me more elaboration on any subject, but especially dirty talk. Her brevity was the first real turn off I had with her. I could never really believe she cared much about anything regarding her platform to make money from me.

There is also a bit of an issue of continuity when it comes to her marketing for opt-in paid videos, and the reality of what Carla is providing. If you follow Carla and check the DM’s you get from her, she sounds like the horniest, sluttiest girl on the block begging for your dick and for you to see her latest spicy content. If you actually pay the pennies for said photos and videos, you aren’t really getting anything more than what she posts for free on her page. One video I found got a little bit of exposed side boob from her, but even that was so blurry it didn’t matter. Most of her videos she lets you buy are filmed on a potato. There is absolutely no sex, whether it is solo masturbation, or guy on girl, or girl on girl. The most spicy thing about her existence online is the text she provides on her covered videos, that's it.

What you are paying for with Carla, is the fact that your imagination of what could be with her, is never going to be truly realized, but she will nudge the needle dangerously close. You never see a pussy lip, or her asshole ever, but you’re always millimeters away from it. Why would this work? That stems back to her appeal I started this article with. She’s the girl next to James Bond in an Aston Martin, rolling along a windy mountain path escaping a super villain. She’s layered and not simply an object for sex. She is the reward in life for a job well done. She feels more real, and more sweet then a lot of other content creators on this page. She seems like the kind of girl who you would want to date, not lust after online. But then the carrot your mind never fails to dangle in front of you persists, “what IF this time she lets me in?” What if in that one covered video I didn’t buy she’s really doing doggy style? Will she let me see her freaky side? The real answer is probably not, but the question is a powerful marketing tool which if done right, can lead to a lot of revenue for a content creator.

I have to give Carla props, because as blue balled and frustrated as I am, I think she pulled it off. She’s authentically beautiful and simple. She seems to be someone with interest in marketing themselves in the fitness industry, and probably cannot be as slutty as they’d like on a platform like Only Fans. So, what she has come to is the closest thing to, which is going to have many men wondering how much they need to buy in to really see her. Well done.

This is not the page for those looking for quick porn, this is for dreamers who are wanting to fantasize a wife material woman. You want to think of Carla as someone right next to you at the end of an epic movie where you are the hero and you just got the girl. Carla plays that hand devastatingly well. My scores won’t do her justice in that regard. But she really is the perfect companion to James Bond. Just don’t expect to see her butthole anytime soon.

Content Quality: 3/5

Connection: 3/5

Personalization: 1/5