I caved and subscribed to a Goth OnlyFans girl after 4 years

One of my biggest pet peeves in my male friend groups is misogyny. You start saying some crazy stuff and we are going to have a private conversation about why you speaking like you have brain damage. And my tolerance for craziness is even more limited when you try to talk badly about sex workers. If you don’t believe in sex work, then great, don’t hire sex workers or consume porn – free or paid. But you don’t have to besmirch a person’s character or integrity because you aren’t a fan of their job.

I say this because sometimes, I worry whether my reviews ever tread into that territory. Especially when I have to review an OnlyFans page and determine whether it has a value based on cost/benefit analysis. What I would be willing to invest into my spank bank is going to be different than what you are willing to spend and that is always up to our own individual circumstances. But lately, I seem to be noticing some disturbing trends on OF accounts (that claim to be of a sexual nature) that make me question the supplier/consumer relationship in sex work and how the words I used are perceived.

Now that I said all that microeconomic explanation of my job and goal when I write these, I need to say this is a simpler way. This week, I’m checking out Livvalittle’s site to see if my pp and wallet like what it sees.

Sub price: $FREE for 30 days

Regular subscription price: $9.99 a month

URL: https://onlyfans.com/livvalittle

CONTENT

Livv Fitt, aka @FitDonk on Instagram, is a bodybuilder/fit model who was on my radar heavily during the pandemic. I didn’t follow her page but she seemed to always pop up on my “suggested for you” dang near weekly if not daily. Fast forward four years and now here I am reviewing her OnlyFans page.

The sheer volume of content on here can be daunting. There are 3,422 posts on the home page alone and 5,185 items under media. The media has 4,223 photos and 961 video options. I want to make sure you realize that while she has an Instagram, the majority of the pics on this account will not be available on that account. The pics on here would have gotten her Instagram banned quickly. I also love how many of the pictures look like they were taken on a high end mobile phone because they give the impression of seeing a glimpse into the world of the hot muscle mommy at your local gym.

The videos are a lot of posing, primping, booty and abs. I ain’t complaining because this lady has done the hours in the gym to sculpt this package and deserves to show it off however she wants. I checked out several and found only one where it showed nipples. After scrolling through all the videos, I knew that you were going to have to pay to see anything even slightly hardcore. I did have some initial concerns about what that cost would be because one of the first things you see on the homepage is an offer for a G/G Strap-on DP bangfest that was 9 plus minutes long and going for a $49 tip to unlock. One of my favorite things about this package was that there was a trailer, with some highlights and it was hotter than a bowl of deep fried habanero peppers. I love when we get a small preview of the action and can determine whether you want to purchase or not based on what you see. But I also don't feel like spending $49 on something that is only a little over 9 minutes long. That’s a cost of $5.44 a minute. You can buy a whole bunch of films on some sites for that cost. Decided to check my DMs to see if the artist had sent the customary message to thank me for subscribing and what offers might be in there.

In the DMs were some options for a mini tips menu. It offered Text Dick rates for $15, Roleplay squirting professor B/G for $35 (28 minutes long) and a Hot Tub Lesbian Threeway for $30 (11 minutes long). There was also another video offer for $10 that was 9 minutes long but it didn’t specify what it was and it only had a single photo still for the cover. Based on the pricing so far, I’m sure this is 9 minutes of solo action or possibly modeling.

Also, since we know she is a body builder, I don’t know why we don’t have more workout content. The opportunity to show a daily workout routine or food prep session is definitely missed but that might be to kink specific for what they are trying to accomplish.

CONNECTION

Since I was in the DMs anyway, I decided to inquire into the nature of the 9 minute video for $10. I asked what was in the video only to get the reply it was a naughty video. I then asked what made it naughty and why the video lacked any detailed description like all the other video offers. I had to wait roughly 35 minutes for a reply. And that reply still never explained a thing about what I asked.

I know a lot of people think it’s weird to ask so many questions in the DMs, but I am always curious whether we have one model running the page or whether it is a bot or AI. When this is your secondary hustle, I get the need to have a bot or AI run things for you while you work your primary gig. Some guys actually like the “girl-next-door” vibe of the page and love interacting with the models. Some guys could care less if they talk at all as long as they can get the content they requested.

PERSONALIZED CARE

I went back to the homepage to check the description to see if personalized content was even offered and it is not. I can say that it will take awhile to get a reply in the DMs so there are definitely no pre-canned responses. I won’t take points off because they don’t offer personalized content. There are enough models on this platform who do if that is your cup of tea.

CONCLUSION

This is one of those pages that you are either going to love or hate. If you are a fan of Livv from Instagram and want to see the spicier content she creates, this may be the next best step for you. But if you come to this page thinking you are about to get the greatest pornographic experience of your life, you will be greatly disappointed. For your $9.99, you are going to get a spicy Instagram profile with access to some even spicier content. If you have the ten bucks to spare and you’re a fan, I would suggest taking a look.

Content: 2/5

Connection: 3/5

Personalized Care: 2/5