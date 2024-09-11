I saw her feet on OnlyFans. Now I’m a believer.

For the most part, I love my job and everything about it. But I wouldn’t be human if I never had one challenging assignment at work. Today, the challenge came for me. I HATE feet. I like them as an appendage that helps me walk around, run from danger and all that cool stuff but they will never personally appeal to me as an object of sexual desire. But dammit, I’m a professional and I would be abandoning the people who do like them if I didn’t do this review. So I put aside my bias and deep dived into the world of Mariefrenchfeetgirl.

Sub price: $10 ($10.83 after tax - Currently not running a special)

CONTENT

Since this isn’t my normal kink, I decided I would make a playlist on Spotify to play while I reviewed this site. But first, let’s get right to the heart and sole of the matter:

I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers

You may not believe this, but there are a lot of feet on here. Feet in the doggystyle position; you better believe it. Feet hanging off the edge of the bed; you better believe it. Manicures were on point and her toenail colors changed from picture to picture. Teal, red, lilac and this really cute pink color. One thing that was not available is nudity. A lot of feet but don’t expect to see any nudity of any kid other than naked feet. There were at least 1,664 photos and 276 videos of feet available for my viewing pleasure after you subscribed.

Walk by Pantera

I decided I would at least go through all the pictures available to see what I could find. Lots of lingerie and panty shots and a booty that begs to be napped on were on display but not one time do we not see the feet. She knows what her fans want and she is definitely making sure they get their money’s worth. I guess the only thing better than one girl showing her feet is two girls showing their feet together. There were quite a few different photo shoots to satisfy that for those who want a double portion of hot foot girls.

Walk on By by Dionne Warwick

Decided it was time to check out the 276 different videos available for viewing. The longest one was 11 minutes and the shortest was Marie’s face masked by the emoji filter that was only a few seconds long. I noticed that only a few had male co-stars usually worshiping her feet. The camera work and editing were top notch and definitely showed an awareness of what her fans want to see. A lot of simulated blowjobs with toys interspersed with foot jobs and sexy JOI was available in most of the videos. Her foot job technique is commendable and left me impressed to say the least. This woman’s control of her toes was wild and interesting. I know this is supposed to turn me on but the intrusive thoughts I had while watching this was that I bet she could climb a coconut tree with that toe grip (Forgive me Father, for I have sinned).

Walk With Me by Charlotte Day Wilson

This was the perfect song for this next video. As I was going through the content I happened upon a video that was billed as being shot from a phone on vacation. It was mostly some gentleman receiving the footjob of the century. Oiled feet closeups are on display and this leads to several position changes as she continues to give him a footjob. The video ends with the gentleman in a pool or hottub as she continues to pleasure him. I know this is top tier entertainment for those into this kink. I was impressed it was an actual person and not a toy receiving this and hopefully this is a sign of future installments. And on top of that, this was a free video on her front page. This was not something I had to pay extra for to see. This is what your $10 gets you for just subscribing.

Walk It Out by Unk

This was something I should have expected as a fan of King of the Hill. On an episode, Peggy Hill gets into making kink videos due to the large size of her feet by walking on food. I truly had no idea that this was a thing. There were multiple pictures and videos of Marie walking on fruit, spaghetti and what I believed to be chocolate cake or brownies. Once again, this was not something I had to pay extra to see. This is easily accessed via the front page.

CONNECTION

As is standard, there was a message in my DMs saying they were open to making personalized videos “socks, etc.”. I won’t be purchasing any but I felt it was worth noting that this is an option for those into the genre. [ I did inquire and will add information based on how they reply. Sent my message at 1:40. Will mark when they replied. This may be a real person running this account if they don’t reply soon. Nothing so far has made me think this is automated or a bot.

PERSONALIZED CARE

I decided to reach out to the artist to inquire about personalized content. It took them 7 hours and 30 minutes to get back to me and told me that If I told them what I wanted, she could prepare a video based on that. She never did set a price or tell me some options. To be honest, I wasn’t going to pursue any further. Good news is that this is definitely being run by one person so please be patient when contacting them and awaiting a reply.

CONCLUSION

These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ by Loretta Lynn

Did this review unlock a new secret kink for me? No, not at all. But it did unlock a healthy amount of respect for Marie and the care she puts into this page. Every high definition pic and video is dedicated to fans of pretty arches and well manicured toenails. For the very affordable price of a twenty piece McNugget value meal, one can drop into a virtual foot paradise. Even though this isn’t my thing, I was able to appreciate what was being offered and would wholeheartedly recommend this site to anyone into this genre.

Content Quality: 4/5



Connection: 2/5

Personalized Touch: 2/5