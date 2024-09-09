The couple’s OnlyFans that unlocked my voyeurism kink

I’ve never been an OnlyFans guy or paid/subscribed to any sort of porn before I came across Booty & the Beast. I wasn’t sure exactly what I was expecting so I came into it with an open mind. At first it seemed like just a page of damn good porn, but Miss New Booty and her partner (I assume that booty was the woman, otherwise they were horribly named) really take advantage of the OnlyFans platform and show what it can be. Browsing through the page and exploring the content, I really enjoyed seeing Booty’s fun loving personality and great chemistry with her partner. It really felt like I was observing someone’s actual sex life rather than professionals getting through a day at their job. With their intimacy and chemistry I almost felt like I was intruding, although they really seem to like the observation/attention so I don’t feel bad.



As far as content, you won’t find much better. If you like fit, smackable asses, a cute accent and a playfully sexy vibe, look no further. And oh my goodness the variety, very consistent posts, from slightly revealing still shots all the way to the real nasty stuff. Posting is very consistent and comes across very genuine. They clearly care about and enjoy providing as much value to their subscribers as they can. I even saw a post apologizing for not posting content that week. Adorable. The free content comes from a wide variety of positions, camera angles and acts. The PPV content showcases even more versatility, with group scenes (all sorts of configurations), girl on girl (nice), anal, roleplay and so much more. Even a couple of footjob videos. That’s not really my bag, but it's nice to see that there’s something for everyone. Booty & the Beast aren’t ones to kinkshame and neither am I. All are welcome here.



They make sure to let you know about all the good stuff you can pay for, but it’s not in your face and you barely notice it if all you want to do is enjoy the free stuff. If anything I would advise that they make it a bit easier to access the paid content, as most of it you have to DM the account to get. The downside of a beautiful British accent is that she's all the way off in beautiful Britain. Having to wait for the timezones to line up to get my sexy premium content was a bit of a bummer. I’m horny NOW. But of course I can’t be too frustrated, they live where they live.



I’ll repeat that I’m new to OnlyFans so take my opinions with a grain of salt, but I would have liked a bit more in terms of responses to DM’s. Not sure exactly what I was expecting but the responses were brief and didn’t show as much of the liveliness and personality as the captions and posts. I don’t want to be too harsh because she was in Europe and I don’t jerk off in the middle of the day, so we didn’t really end up online at the same time. Perhaps things would’ve gotten deeper if we had. Even so the responses were brief and didn’t really entice me to continue messaging. I asked about her favorite scenes to do and got the response of a generic mass message advertising a PPV scene. Not sure if she was sending that in response or as a mass message but it did not feel personal.



Damn, I feel a bit spoiled if that is my only complaint, and not even much of a complaint. It seemed as if the next time she was online she responded and if she was immediately super detailed and horny in the first few messages I’m sure that wouldn't have felt super genuine, which I would say is the biggest strength of the page overall. I feel like if I’m being an objective reviewer it’s my responsibility to you folks to get a bit nitpicky.



I like the ladies, but as many other fun sexy folks as they invite into their videos this is a couple’s page so I feel obligated to talk about the gentleman as well. No notes. “The Beast” doesn’t commit the cardinal porn sin of talking too damn much, but he’s also not just a silent prop. He says and does just enough to keep it interesting and real, while still letting her be the star of the show, AS SHE DAMN WELL SHOULD BE. Good god, what an ass she has. It was my pleasure to review this page and I highly recommend it to anyone who likes seeing this fine looking cutie licked, dicked and bent around every way you can imagine, and perhaps a few more.

Content quality: 5/5

Connection: 4/5

Personalized care: 2/5

Editor’s note: RFT writers review each profile independently. The editorial team does not handle advertising or affiliate revenue. Our writers neither know how stories are monetized, nor do they receive any commission. Instead, we pay them for their work. We do not engage in pay-for-play and accounts we review do not have input into our final story.