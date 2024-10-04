The Knockout Knockout: Paige Van Zant To Return To PowerSlap

EFC champion Paige VanZant is reportedly excited to make a return to Power Slap, but fighting isn’t the only way she makes her bread and butter. The champion is also a successful model on adults only platform, Only Fans. VanZant is far from the only content creator on OnlyFans to have a whole career separate from the subscription based platform, in case you thought there was nothing more to the social media than spicy selfies.

Paige VanZant’s career— the fighty one, we mean— is pretty impressive. She began competing in MMA fights professionally in 2012 at age 18, quickly rising in popularity due her aggressive fighting style. In 2014 she joined UFC as a competitor in the strawweight and flyweight divisions where she once again rapidly gained popularity amongst audiences for her persistence in the octagon. She left the UFC in 2020, but hasn’t completely thrown in the towel on fighting, competing in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and most recently; Power Slap.

As a content creator, Van Zant’s athleticism sets her apart from other OnlyFAns models, giving her a completely different kind of hook with which to captivate her audience. When you’re used to fighting in the ring, fighting for subscriber really just is no big deal.

Van Zant is far from the first OnlyFans content creator to have a whole separate career outside of the platform. Many OnlyFans models can be found acting on stages or in front of a full camera crew, writing music, at the Olympics, and even in public school classrooms. The diversity in their backgrounds allow them to display similar diversity for their subscribers, and the confidence that they gain while creating content for their channels in turn pays off when they’re on stages and in classrooms all over the world. The extra zeros in their bank accounts certainly don’t hurt either, as it’s common for OnlyFans models to out earn their peers in many other professions.

The biggest hurdle many content creators face isn’t work related, though. Society still places a certain amount of stigma on people who rely on OnlyFans for income, regardless of whether or not their content is NSFW. This hasn’t stopped content creators from not only continuing to thrive on OnlyFans, but from continuing to pursue their chosen careers outside of their subscription channels as well.

…well. A few teachers have had it rough when school board members have discovered their channels and had big feelings about it, but teachers have to make ends meet somehow while being chronically underpaid and underfunded.

Anyhow, Paige VanZant has certainly leveraged her fighting career to enhance her content creation career, and vice versa. Whether in the ring or on the camera, we wish her the best of luck Power Slapping.