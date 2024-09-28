The most genuine, sexiest interaction you're going to get from any MILF on OnlyFans

YummyCouple … what can I say about her that she doesn’t say about herself in the best bio I’ve ever seen on OnlyFans. “I’m Lilly, a small MILF loving HUGE loads” is both a great opener and extremely accurate. Oh boy does this sexy lady love cum. Face, tits, back, anywhere she can get the cum she wants it. Glorious. “Why does she love cum so much?” you ask. Well she covers that in the bio too: “Pregnancy made me hate Sushi, but LOVE cum.” Her local Japanese restaurants loss is our gain. If you like MILFs and/or cumshots (but mostly cumshots) YummyCouple is here for you. Foot guys feel free to check her out too. She has enough content for you weirdos while not having so much as to put off normal ass and tit loving guys like me. (It’s all jokes, you like what you like and that’s cool, I just like not having to scroll past too much of it.) Point being, she takes care of the toe lovers.



Lilly is a bit shy when it comes to showing her entire face, which I’d love to see but that's her right. And I can’t complain, most of the content still showcases her reactions quite well. Creative props like sunhats and big pit viper sunglasses shield her identity while still showing enough of her face to prove she loves what she does.Which is especially nice with a smile as pretty as hers. Lilly is sexy as hell but I think she’s focusing a bit more on the cum than the production of her videos. Maybe some people like the angle from behind the dude where you can barely see her at all. Call me old fashioned but I’d rather see Lilly’s body squirming in pleasure than a shot that’s mostly her partner’s ass. A bit too much of that, a lot of extreme close ups for my taste and a couple of weird side shots that are mostly outer thigh. When I scrolled past the weird angles though I had myself a grand old time. Lots of variety, fun outfits, fun positions, tons of cum (of course) and well written, fun and genuine captions. Good captioning on this site is an underrated skill.

Lilly shows a lot more personality than most OnlyFans Models. She definitely doesn’t have a bot sending out or responding to her DM’s. I don’t think she finds me as sexy as her messages say she does, but I appreciate the message. She posts damn near every day and responds to messages quickly and sexily. I really get the feeling as though she’s enjoying the conversation and can almost believe she's as turned on as I am. Sometimes I feel awkward starting these kinds of chats when the mood strikes, but really found myself enjoying the conversation. She wasn’t being overly corny or pushing content. She didn’t even ask for tips, just good old fashioned sexting. She asks questions, answers them well, and gives off a very genuine sex loving vibe. If she’s in it for the money, she could’ve fooled me. I think this lovely lady just loves cock and wants the world to know. Oh and I forgot the best part: She’ll rate your dick picks and cumshots. Can’t say I’ve seen that offering before, new as I am to the OnlyFans scene. I won’t tell you what she said about mine, but I greatly appreciate the interaction and feedback.

I don’t think YummyCouple knows her own worth. Her subscription cost is modest and doesn’t have any PPV content. Even her sexiest stuff is free for the viewing. If you wanted any more proof that she’s in it for the love of the game, her most popular and only pinned video is a cum tutorial. She loves cum so much its not enough for her to take her own loads, she wants you to bust big too. A true sexual altruist this woman. Yes you read that correctly, there is a 13 minute, detailed instructional video with the sole purpose of helping you cum more. AND ANOTHER ONE IN GERMAN! I can only hope more languages are cumming soon. Spanish and Japanese speakers need bigger loads as well.

I love this account. Hot lady, great chemistry with her partner, lots of personality and real fun, genuine energy. Her connection is easily a 5/5, great sexter, no notes. Real person, real good times. The only place I could dock her is in the content category. And it’s not because of the feet stuff, I promise. I just came here for sexy lady, not some dude’s hairy thigh covering most of the sexy lady. But even with the excess of elbows, shoulders and ankles, the lowest I can go is 3.5.

She deserves a new paragraph for the 6/5 personalized care. Because she CARES. Fastest response time, consistency, best responses. Other OF accounts should follow her for purely educational purposes. Not to mention the cum tutorials and dick pic rating option. Lilly/YummyCouple goes above and beyond here.

— Content quality: 3.5— Connection: 5— Personalized care: 5