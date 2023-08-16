12th St. Lou Fringe Fest Kicks Off With a Bang

click to enlarge Alex Brooks Photography The cast of the Bare, a new musical from Gateway Center for Performing Arts, rehearses for their St. Lou Fringe premiere.

All across America, summer is the season for festivals, and late summer sees its peak. In St. Louis, late summer includes one of my favorites: the St. Louis Fringe Festival, a multi-disciplenary arts festival continuing through Sunday, August 20, in the Grand Center Arts District.

This year, 30 different theater acts — from solo performances to a premiere full-length musical — are scheduled, and this reviewer is attempting to see and provide short reviews for them all. Updates with reviews of the previous day’s shows will be posted here, and I’ll make sure to let you know if there are additional performances, so you can get your tickets and see some new and intriguing art. The beauty of the Fringe is its variety and potential to surprise. You might not enjoy everything you see, but you’re just as likely to see something that amazes you.

In addition to the scheduled productions, 12 different musical acts will take place over the weekend, primarily in the beer garden at Urban Chestnut (3229 Washington Avenue). Featured musicians include folk singer Ahma, jazz duo Josie and Drew, Americana music with Just Josh and more. And that’s not all! Ms Mo & the Fringettes return for another year of fun, plus there’s ongoing trivia games and a tarot card reader. I plan to catch as many of the bonus acts as I can fit in between shows, and I hope to see you at the Fringe!

For more about the festival and its guiding philosophy, read my colleague Sarah Fenske’s preview and visit stlfringe.org for times, tickets and more.





click to enlarge Robert Crow Lillian Burns performs with singing bowls in The Oreo Comple at St. Lou Fringe 2023.

The Oreo Complex created and performed by Lillian Burns

Lillian Burns is an attractive, educated Black woman who knows how to make white people comfortable with her presence. She knows to dress the “right” way, speak with the “right” vocabulary, straighten then style her hair to hide her natural texture and, in so many other ways, alter her presentation to “fit in.” Burns explains this to her mostly white audience using a lot of humor to make them feel at ease, almost chummy.

As Burns explains life when perceived as an “Oreo,” someone “Black on the outside and white on the inside,” she’s also setting us up — prompting us to take a closer look at our own assumptions and behavior. Turning the familiar “us versus them” trope on her audience, she points out how shallow and easily twisted that divisive move is before changing tone and sharing real, hard-hitting truths about the many different shades of racism in the United States. Stripping her veneer of complacency, she reveals real pain and a longing to reconcile the past and present in ways that honor her ancestors — people whom society has too often abused, forgotten and ignored on purpose. The show builds with honest intensity, concluding with a mournful rendition of “Lift Every Voice” accompanied by singing bowls. Burns never loses her grace, compassion or desire to connect as she leads the audience on a deeply provocative journey.

Last year, Burns and her powerful one-woman show captured the title of Fringemeister, signifying her show as the best of the 2022 festival and earning the invitation to return and kick off Fringe 2023. You have one more opportunity to see this effective and deeply affecting show.



Photo courtesy of Jamie Campbell Comedy Jamie Campbell brings middle-aged, Midwestern angst and Big Dad Energy to the St. Lou Fringe stage.

created and performed by Jaime Campbell

Contrary to the title of his show, writer, actor and stand-up comedian Jaime Campbell is not a dad. But, comfortably settled in at 43, he observes that he nonetheless gives off “big dad energy.” Opening with a rap-influenced song that features lyrics such as, “I don’t get mad, I’m just disappointed,” Campbell takes us on a journey of comic what ifs and life experiences that range from taking acid for Senior Night at Disneyland to meeting and marrying his wife in his 40s. There’s plenty of sex, drugs and rock & roll references that are a bit too mature for younger audiences and not everyone’s cup of tea, but they’re laugh out loud funny and delivered with as much humility as humor.

Campbell’s stories and references are well-framed and connected, perfectly embodying the angst and embarrassments of aging Gen-Xers. He captures the crowd by imagining himself as the cool dad then tosses in some self-deprecation while acknowledging his own privileges and allyship. Campbell gets tons of laughs even as he’s revealing intimate details that might make a person cringe in a different setting; instead, we easily and sympathetically laugh along at his foibles. He also interacts with his audience several times during the quick paced show, sometimes poking fun but always ending on a positive note.

Currently on a multi-festival schedule, Campbell’s Big Dad Energy is already heading to the next city; if his show comes back through town, it’s definitely worth the price of admission.

