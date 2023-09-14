Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

2 Can't-Miss Arts Events Happening in St. Louis This Weekend

Catch comedian Nicole Byers and check out the St. Louis Loves St. Louis exhibit

By on Thu, Sep 14, 2023 at 10:41 am

click to enlarge Nicole Byers will perform at River City Casino on Friday. - VIA TICKETMASTER
VIA TICKETMASTER
Nicole Byers will perform at River City Casino on Friday.

Thursday 09/14

Home Sweet Home
It's been said many times that St. Louis has a chip on its shoulder, an inferiority complex, a tendency toward self-sabotage. That all may be true, but in even greater abundance than all that we also have one hell of a charming, underdog spirit. Come celebrate this city and show it (and yourself) some love at the I Need That Art Gallery inside the Designing Block (7735 Clayton Road, Clayton; 314-721-4224) for its St. Louis Loves St. Louis group art exhibition. Creations from some of the city's finest artists will celebrate everything there is to love about the Gateway City, from the Arch to t-ravs to Becky Queen of Carpet (R.I.P.). The show is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. until September 16. Admission is free. More info at ineedthatart.com

Friday 09/15

Let Her Cook
You probably know Nicole Byer from Nailed It!, where the comedian's resounding laugh and unfiltered (but mostly loving) jokes are pretty much the main thing that makes watching three terrible home bakers fail at recreating wildly ambitious bakes in too little time actually funny. It is, after all, the thing that Byer is most famous for — she even picked up several Emmy nominations in the seven years she's been hosting the Netflix show. But if that's all you know her for, you're missing out. A standup maven who rose through the scene with early work at the Upright Citizens Brigade, Byer has pretty much done it all. She's performed in numerous TV shows (starring also in Grand Crew and the recent reboot of Wipeout), Netflix specials and more podcast appearances than can be counted, especially if you factor in her own, Why Won't You Date Me? — wherein she interviews comedians, always asking if they'd date her in the process — and Best Friends, alongside co-host Sasheer Zamata. But regardless of what you know Byer from (or where you really should know her from), you can never have too much of her wildly open, somewhat blue, absurdist-but-warm style. Whether you're a current fan or a future one, you can't miss by heading over to River City Casino (777 River City Casino Boulevard, 314-388-7777) at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 15, to get to know her live. Tickets are $35 to $65; pick them up at rivercity.com/entertainment.

