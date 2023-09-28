2 Can't-Miss Arts Events in St. Louis This Weekend, September 29 to October 1

The Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy Marathon hits the Hi-Pointe and zombies invade Lemp Mansion

By on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 10:20 am

click to enlarge Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy sees English funnymen Simon Pegg and Nick Frost battling back against all manner of evil. - POSTER ART
POSTER ART
Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy sees English funnymen Simon Pegg and Nick Frost battling back against all manner of evil.

Friday 09/29

No-Brainer
Kick off your Halloween season this year with Zombie Love, a mystery dinner theater show at the appropriately spooky Lemp Mansion (3322 Demenil Place, 314-664-8024). This evening promises to have it all, according to the promotional materials: "Drama! Comedy! Love! ... And, of course, Zombies!" The three-course dinner will be followed by a mystery that needs to be solved, and participants are encouraged to dress like their favorite Walking Dead character. Our only question is how you can possibly solve a murder mystery when everyone around you is gradually turning into a zombie. There's only one way to find out. The fun starts at 7 p.m. this Friday, September 29, and Saturday, September 30, and the show runs through November 4. Tickets start at $68, which includes dinner. For more information, visit jestmurdermystery.com.

Saturday 09/30

You've Got Red on You
Edgar Wright's The World's End gets a proper 10th birthday celebration in St. Louis this year with the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy Marathon playing this Saturday, September 30, at the Hi-Pointe Theatre (1005 McCausland Avenue, 314-644-1100). The cheekily named set of three films (the name is a reference to French director Krzysztof Kielowski's Three Colours trilogy) includes 2004's Shaun of the Dead, 2007's Hot Fuzz and the aforementioned The World's End, released in 2013, flicks that do not share a storyline but do share lead actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, as well as several others. Each is a cult classic in its own right, with Pegg and Frost battling back against a zombie uprising, investigating a series of deaths in a tiny English village and attempting to recreate a pub crawl from their youth amidst an ongoing alien invasion, respectively — to hilarious effect. The marathon kicks off at 4 p.m. with the first in the series, with subsequent films starting at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $8 per movie and can be purchased at cinemastlouis.org/hi-pointe.

