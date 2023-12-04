29-Foot Menorah Set to Light Up Downtown St. Louis This Week

It's by far the largest menorah in the history of Missouri

By on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 at 4:20 pm

click to enlarge The 29-foot tall menorah at an off-site location.
Courtesy Chabad of Greater St. Louis
The 29-foot tall menorah at an off-site location.

The largest menorah in the history of Missouri is about to start glowing downtown. Starting tomorrow, Chabad of Greater St. Louis will begin erecting the 29-foot tall menorah in Kiener Plaza (500 Chestnut Street), a few blocks from the Arch.

The organization says the giant menorah is intended to send a clear message that the Jewish community of St. Louis "stands tall, proud and confident."

The public is invited to view the lighting of the first candle at 6 p.m. on Thursday, which is the first night of Chanukah. After the lighting, there will be a holiday celebration featuring music, free ice skating, hot drinks and a selection of traditional Chanukah foods for sale.

Then on each of the next seven nights of the festival of lights, an additional candle will be lit on the giant menorah, the base of which weighs 14,000 pounds.

“Now, more than ever, we need to be sharing the light of Chanukah with our entire St. Louis region, and light never fails to overcome darkness,” said Rabbi Yosef Landa, regional director of Chabad of Greater St. Louis, in a statement.

No word yet if the fountain at the center of Kiener Plaza will be filled with oil for the frying of a giant latke.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

