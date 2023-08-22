3 Favorites Shine Among a Strong St. Lou Fringe Showing

click to enlarge Alex Brooks Photography The cast of the Bare, a new musical from Gateway Center for Performing Arts, rehearses for their St. Lou Fringe premiere. Bare was one of Theater Critic Tina Farmer's favorites this year.

This year’s St. Lou Fringe was quite strong, and I saw so many shows that are worth repeated viewings. If you enjoy theater that’s not afraid to ask questions and seek new forms of expression, add the 2024 festival to your calendar. Scanning the titles and choosing a few to attend is always an adventure that’s worth the time. Whether you discover a new favorite or rising star or not, your participation encourages the arts to flourish, fearlessly, in our region.

The festival wrapped up Sunday by celebrating Ann Truka, the writer and performer of Jean: a one-person play, as the 2023 Fringemeister. Truka not only wrote and produced the compelling, sharp-witted and relatable Jean, she was also the artist most likely to be seen in the audience at other Fringe shows. Since the festival is as much about building community as it is about presenting shows, the title seems doubly appropriate.

In addition to Jean, the following shows really captivated my attention and were among my favorites from the festival, with sections from my full reviews included for context.



Unabashedly silly yet insidiously sharp and clever, with lots of pop culture references sprinkled throughout, American Stage Sessions is pure comic entertainment. A spoof of retrospective shows such as Masterpiece Theater, with a touch of Inside the Actors’ Studio celebrity adoration, the comedy is purposefully pretentious and exaggerated.

The company is not afraid to push the edges of decorum, whether raunchy, controversial or simply absurd (and the script is decidedly for mature audiences). That approach works spectacularly. Glass Elevator is a new company making its debut with a single performance at Fringe; if you enjoy sharp, fearless comedy intended for adult sensibilities, watch for their next show.

Mother Trucker, written by Lize Lewy and directed by Courtney Ann Schmitt

Mother Trucker takes audiences on an unexpected, sometimes uncomfortable, road trip that’s nonetheless filled with unconditional love. The story starts on a rainy morning as Jane and three of her friends pile into her car and head out. The drive starts with a somber tone; everyone is a little cranky and tired, a little on edge and not sure what to say. From the backseat, Max works to keep all amused by playing the alphabet game and a series of “would you rather” questions that veer from funny to a bit cringey.

The reason for the trip is not initially clear, and performers really tap into this uncertain emotional energy. At a truck stop along the way, Jane (played with grace and certainty by Remi Mark) faces her conflicting emotions in the restroom mirror as she practices gratitude. She had planned to take this trip alone and is hesitant to embrace the support of her friends. It’s a profoundly honest scene that captures so much, though the subtly powerful last scene makes it clear Jane’s friends made a wise choice. Mother Trucker packs a surprising, but all too real, emotional punch.

Bare, by Damon Intrabartolo and Jon Hartmere, produced and performed by Gateway Center for Performing Arts

Bare is a contemporary rock musical that examines the lives of students at a privileged Catholic boarding school. Although the rules are strict, the teens find ways to exploit the system and explore feelings and experiences the church frowns upon. The show centers around Peter and Jason as they work through their feelings for each other, which comes to a head during the school’s production of Romeo and Juliet. The storytelling is effectively tragic and all too reflective of contemporary American high schools.

The students at GCPA worked exceptionally hard in preparation and during the festival, performing the long two-act musical five times. The leads were strong and believable and the ensemble present and focused. Sammy Parsons and Jack Shadden were sympathetic yet grounded as Peter and Jason, respectively, both their attraction and conflict played as genuine and connected. Ella Myers was spectacular as Jason’s sister Nadia, Duncan Barbour heartbreaking as Matt, and Ava Eckhard, Iman Jamison, Priya Gangasingh, Aaron Youngman and Langston Casey each had stand-out moments.



