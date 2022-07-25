9 Mile Garden Hosting Night Market Next Month

9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, 9milegarden.com)
COURTESY 9 MILE GARDEN
The event is presented in partnership with Popup STL.
gives St. Louis so much more than just tasty food truck options. The Affton spot also serves as an informal community center, offering everything from on-site yoga to movie screenings.
But it’s 9 Mile Garden’s Night Market that is sure to be your next favorite thing. The event is presented in partnership with Popup STL and will include a large food truck lineup, of course, but they’ll also have more than 20 local vendors on site for your shopping pleasure. And if food and shopping isn’t enough for you, you can grab a drink from the Canteen and make a full night of it.
Originally scheduled for last weekend, the Night Market was rescheduled because of weather concerns. Now slated for Saturday, August 13, the market will run from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. These evening events with early stop times are perfect for people who want to feel like they got out of the house and did something, but don’t want the regrets that come with staying out all night.
You can bring your pup out to party, too, since 9 Mile Garden is a dog-friendly space. Just make sure your four-legged friend doesn’t mind a crowd. From the response this event has gotten online, it looks like there will be a bunch of people in attendance.
