9 Mile Garden Is Hosting a 'Witches Night Out' in October

Get dressed up in your best witch clothes and fly on your broom to 9 Mile Garden on Friday, October 13 to celebrate with all of your St. Louis sister-witches.
In addition to hosting a costume contest (the best witch wins some “9 Mile Garden Bucks”), they’ll have a vendor market where you can buy all manner of witchy things like crystals and candles. They’ll also have tarot readings available, of course, because a witch needs all information available to achieve her best witchy life.
You must be at least 21 to attend the event. Tickets are $35, but they include a welcome cocktail, access to the charcuterie bar and a special desert from The Sweet Side.
Visit the Facebook Event page to find more information and a link to buy your tickets.
