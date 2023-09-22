Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

9 Mile Garden Is Hosting a 'Witches Night Out' in October

Friday the 13th just got a whole lot more fun

By on Fri, Sep 22, 2023 at 6:23 am

click to enlarge @ksyfffka07 / Flickr
@ksyfffka07 / Flickr
Bad witches only
Even witches need a little fun now and then, and 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, Affton; 9milegarden.com) is happy to hook them up.

Get dressed up in your best witch clothes and fly on your broom to 9 Mile Garden on Friday, October 13 to celebrate with all of your St. Louis sister-witches.

In addition to hosting a costume contest (the best witch wins some “9 Mile Garden Bucks”), they’ll have a vendor market where you can buy all manner of witchy things like crystals and candles. They’ll also have tarot readings available, of course, because a witch needs all information available to achieve her best witchy life.

You must be at least 21 to attend the event. Tickets are $35, but they include a welcome cocktail, access to the charcuterie bar and a special desert from The Sweet Side.

Visit the Facebook Event page to find more information and a link to buy your tickets.

