9 Mile Garden Is Hosting Emo Music Bingo Next Month

Tease your hair high, it's emo time
If you’re old enough to remember MySpace, you’re old enough to have a mid-life crisis. And why not kick it off in style at an event honoring your embarrassing younger years?
Celebrate your scene hair, your swooped bangs and your studded white belt years at the Emo Bingo event at 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, 9MileGarden.com)
on March 4. They’ll be playing some jams from your former favorites such as My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday and Dashboard Confessional while you play bingo and win free drinks.
The bingo is free to play, but your outfit is definitely something you’ll want to put some money into. If you want to show up in proper emo style, you’ll need to order some fashion necessities in advance such as striped clip-in hair extensions, some fingerless gloves and a graphic tee with something like Emily The Strange or “Jesus Is My Homeboy” printed on it.
The party kicks off at 8 p.m. inside the Cantina, and you must be at least 21 years old to attend. That means that some elder emos can bring their grown kids with them to show how they spent their youth. Ah, the circle of life.
Check out the Facebook event page
for more information.
