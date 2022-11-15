A Christmas Carol Returns to the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

click to enlarge
VIA THE REP
You won't want to miss this production at the Loretto-Hilton Center.
Ring in the spirit of the season with the most famous of yuletide tales.
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (130 Edgar Road, 314-968-4925, repstl.org)
, will host its second annual production of A Christmas Carol, the legendary account of London’s most miserable miser, Ebenezer Scrooge, with a variety of evening and afternoon shows from Saturday, November 19, to Friday, December 30, at the Loretto-Hilton Center in Webster Groves.
In Charles Dickens’ iconic tale, the ghost of Scrooge’s friend warns him he will soon have three visitors. The three spirits of Scrooge’s past, present and future show the bitter London businessman a stark reality that he must conquer to become a better man before time runs out. If by some miracle you’ve gone through life without seeing this show, it’s a guaranteed good time that won’t leave you saying, “Bah, humbug!”
Ticket prices range from $23 to $92 and are available for purchase online. Visit RepSTL.org
for more information.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter