A Christmas Carol Returns to the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Scrooge's story hits the stage

By on Tue, Nov 15, 2022 at 12:56 pm

click to enlarge You won't want to miss this production at the Loretto-Hilton Center. - VIA THE REP
VIA THE REP
You won't want to miss this production at the Loretto-Hilton Center.

Ring in the spirit of the season with the most famous of yuletide tales.

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (130 Edgar Road, 314-968-4925, repstl.org), will host its second annual production of A Christmas Carol, the legendary account of London’s most miserable miser, Ebenezer Scrooge, with a variety of evening and afternoon shows from Saturday, November 19, to Friday, December 30, at the Loretto-Hilton Center in Webster Groves.

In Charles Dickens’ iconic tale, the ghost of Scrooge’s friend warns him he will soon have three visitors. The three spirits of Scrooge’s past, present and future show the bitter London businessman a stark reality that he must conquer to become a better man before time runs out. If by some miracle you’ve gone through life without seeing this show, it’s a guaranteed good time that won’t leave you saying, “Bah, humbug!”

Ticket prices range from $23 to $92 and are available for purchase online. Visit RepSTL.org for more information.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Monica Obradovic
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Muny's 2023 Season Will Feature Beauty and the Beast, West Side Story

By Benjamin Simon

The Muny in Forest Park will have seven shows during its 2023 season.

Winterfest Returns to Kiener Plaza This Weekend

By Jaime Lees

Winterfest Returns to Kiener Plaza This Weekend

Lock Up Your Lover: Jon Hamm to Interview Neil Gaiman in St. Louis

By Jessica Rogen

Left: Actor Jon Hamm, Right: Writer Neil Gaiman

The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, November 10 to November 16

By Riverfront Times Staff

Bowl of mac and cheese.

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us