A St. Louis High School Student Owns This Successful Boutique

Emma Miller of Visitation Academy opened Style It Out when she was just 14 years old

By on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 at 6:13 am

Share on Nextdoor
Style It Out
Courtesy of Style It Out
The name Style It Out came from Emma Miller's love for lacrosse as she tweaked her coach's saying "figure it out." The phrase means a lot to Miller and became something she used in her everyday life.

Emma Miller is living every teenage fashionista’s dream with her online boutique, Style It Out

“I [started] during COVID 2020, my freshman year; I was 14,” Miller says. “I was home a lot and was really big on buying and reselling my own clothes. I just had so much free time and then my dad actually gave me the idea for Style It Out.”

He’d suggested that she turn her passion into an actual business with the help of him and Miller’s mother.

“I thought he was joking,” she says. “He had started his own business, so he knew how to do all the licenses and everything. I would have been totally lost, so he kind of walked me through the entire thing. It took off from there, and then it just became my whole life.”

At the moment, Style It Out offers pink and blue sweatpants, a cream-color sweatshort and jacket ensemble, a white hoodie, a cheetah print jacket, a red long-sleeve shirt, tank tops in a variety of colors and textures, dresses in several colors and prints, a few skirts and shorts, a white ruffle top, black and white beanies, as well as a variety of earrings and necklaces.

Style It Out
Courtesy of Barbi Macon Photography
Emma Miller, senior at Visitation Academy, started Style It Out when she was 14 years old.

Miller considers her boutique to be more on the girly side, but she tries to select pieces that can with most styles.

Though Style It Out sells mostly clothing and jewelry, and it recently launched its first swimwear line.

“I shop at a wholesale place where I can do all the shopping in one spot,” she says. “I go through and basically shop for myself, and then I send a mass email to all my friends asking them if they’d buy it. I get my parents, my friends, everyone’s opinions and collect some votes.”

When it came to choosing a name for her new business, Miller wanted something with meaning behind it.

“I am a huge lacrosse player, and one of my club coaches in middle school used to always yell at us on the field or when we were running around like ‘figure it out,’” she says. “She would always yell it as in ‘do your own thing’ kind of an idea. I always loved that because I would use it in my regular life. … I was like, ‘Wait, what if I did something with that?’ And I was like, ‘Style It Out.’”

Style It Out
Courtesy of Style It Out
Style It Out offers a matching cream sweatshort and jacket ensemble.

Before Style It Out, Miller was running a bustling “closet account” on Instagram where she would resell and ship clothing. 

“During that time I was able to discover my love for fashion and creating fun outfits,” Miller says.

The first year of business was a little slow, but quickly Miller realized just how important marketing is for a business. 

“I did not realize how hard it would be,” she says. “I was really stupid for thinking this, but I was like, ‘Everyone's just gonna want to buy products.’ … It was really frustrating because I was [thought] ‘I have new products, they're all great prices, but why is no one buying them?’”

That’s when she realized no one was seeing her brand.

“No one knew I existed,” says Miller, explaining that it’s been a process over a few years to figure out what would work for her specifically. 

With her new skills and some help from some bigger name social media ambassadors, Style It Out began to grow. 

Style It Out
Courtesy of Style It Out
The boutique also has a wide variety of accessories including earrings, necklaces and these smiley face beanies that also come in black.

“[At first,] it was mostly just my friends and family that were ordering, and then eventually I thought of doing ambassadors where you send them items and they post for you,” she says. “So I found a few people I had been following, and I was like, ‘Would you want a free item to post?’ and everyone has been so good about it. I actually sent one top to this girl, and her TikTok went viral — by viral I mean maybe 30,000 likes — but for me that was insane. So she sold me out of everything.”

Style It Out now ships all over the United States, but her biggest customers tend to be in Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina. 

“I still also do pop-up shops in St. Louis at the local schools and stuff,” she says. “So I get a lot of sales from that as well.”

Miller, who is a senior at Visitation Academy in St. Louis, plans to continue her education at University of Mississippi where she will study fashion promotion and media along with business.

Style It Out
Courtesy of Style It Out
Style It Out offers several clothing items such as these pink sweatpants. They also come in the blue.

Her goal is to continue to run Style It Out with her mother throughout college and hopes to open a storefront after graduating in her college town of Oxford, Mississippi, or back home in St. Louis.

“Style It Out has seriously been a dream come true,” Miller says. “It is a huge blessing in my life and has gifted me amazing opportunities and friendships. I am forever grateful for all the love and support I receive from my community and our amazing customers. I hope to inspire other young girls to follow their ambitions and accomplish their dreams at any age.”

Email the author at [email protected]
Slideshow

Shop Local at These 23 St. Louis Stores We Love in 2023

ProvisionsBuying a gift isn’t always easy, but Provisions St. Louis (228 North Euclid Avenue, provisionsstl.com) co-owner Debra Hunter has some advice: “My husband always says give something you’d like to have yourself.” The Hunters ought to know a thing or two about the perfect gift; their store is packed with them. Debra and Ross opened Provisions in the Central West End five years ago after moving from the Bay Area. “St. Louis is really, really supportive of small businesses. It’s always been that way since we’ve moved here,” Hunter says. “It’s palpable, and it’s not just us.” Browsing Provisions’ cozy confines on a recent rainy afternoon, it didn’t take long for the perfect gift to reveal itself. Among Provisions’ wares are candles, cookbooks, baking flour, books, pillows, scarves and paintings. The store’s relatively small square footage belies how long you’ll likely spend looking through it all. Hunter says the common thread among everything she stocks is that it is all gift-oriented, but that also includes “things to give to yourself.” To her point, we left that day with three items, two to give away and one to keep for ourselves, though which items fell into what category is something we still need to figure out. —Ryan Krull
23 slides
IntoxicologyAndy Foerstel and Melissa Pfeiffer have seen major changes since opening in the Grove in 2016, but one thing has stayed constant: This is a neighborhood, and a city, that appreciates a stiff drink. Intoxicology (4321 Manchester Avenue, intoxicologystl.com) is different from the region’s liquor warehouses for countless reasons, but perhaps one of the most appealing is that this is not just a place to buy booze. There is booze, of course, and you’ll find some bottles that are hard to procure elsewhere in town. But that’s just the back walls. Front and center are all the accouterments — snazzy mid-century rocks glasses, cocktail stirrers that will evoke a Pavlovian response in martini drinkers, strainers, shakers and peelers. You can almost hear the glasses clink, that lovely sound of ice on crystal. Looking to buy something for the sophisticated drinker in your life? Intoxicology’s “Intox Box” offers everything you need to make a particular cocktail, no matter how obscure the particulars, in a gift-ready boxed display. Intox Box cocktail options include everything from a classic Aviation to local mixologist supreme Ted Kilgore’s beloved In a Pickle, a bestseller at Planter’s House. Thanks to this intoxicating shop’s packaging, yes, you can try it at home. —Sarah Fenske AO&Co.It’s hard to reduce AO&Co. (1641 Tower Grove Avenue, bengelina.com/aoco) to just a few dozen words. On one side of the specialty market and coffee/tea shop, you’ll find cheeses, wine, beer, bread, pasta, olive oil and packaged foods from co-owner Ben Poremba’s restaurants. On the other side, there’s a coffee shop/espresso bar that along with its libations sells various baked goods (including, arguably, some of the best chocolate chip cookies in town). St. Louis isn’t exactly known for its selection of independent food markets, especially those that don’t sell their items at exorbitant prices. We’re much more of a Schnucks kind of town. But this Botanical Heights destination provides what few grocery stores can: chef-created foods at a shop around the corner that’s open seven days a week, with coffee and tea to boot. Food selections vary at AO&Co., but you’re sure to find some gems. On a recent weekday, we found fresh sesame bagels, strawberry schmear and chicken salad from Poremba’s Deli Divine. Schnucks could never. —Monica Obradovic Big River RunningEveryone knows that Big River Running (three locations including 606 North and South Road, University City; bigriverrunning.com) is the place in town to buy a pair of running shoes. Their sales staff have both the expertise and the gait-analyzing gadgetry to make sure you find the right set of kicks for whatever sort of running you do. Their prices are competitive, with online deals, too. But what’s less well known about Big River is that the store also has you covered from the ankle up. Don’t ask us to explain it, but their T-shirt game is absolutely next level. The fabric is soft, yet durable; cool, without drawing too much attention to itself. Most of the designs incorporate St. Louis in one way or another — whether it’s RUN STL emblazoned across the chest or a map of the city’s neighborhoods. “They’re a fan favorite,” says general manager Michael Bain. “And a great way to rep local pride.” One great place to rock Big River T is on one of the store’s Monday night, no-pressure fun runs. Do the shirts make you faster? Hard to say. But they will make you look good at any speed. —Ryan Krull City SproutsMolly Curlee and her sister Carrie Drda were running their delightful Phoenix Rising boutique in the Loop when Curlee experienced a life-changing event: She got pregnant. Curlee’s new role in life inspired her to open City Sprouts (8807 Ladue Road, citysprouts.com), which has all the style and wit Phoenix Rising (RIP) was known for, only with a kids’ focus. Eighteen years later, City Sprouts is all grown up, but it’s still going strong in Ladue for one simple reason: Curlee has a great eye for what kids like and the people shopping for them admire. The shop promises “cool stuff for cool kids,” which might be a wonderfully soft Jellycat stuffie or Klutz craft kit, a cool puzzle or a wooden dollhouse. And if you’re wondering where your most stylish friend gets the adorable outfits she uses to outshine other guests at baby showers, we’re here to tell you: It’s City Sprouts. Clothing runs from newborn to kids’ size 10 to 12. —Sarah Fenske Elder's AntiquesWhat spins the record on an archaeophile’s Victrola varies per person, and so choosing where to shop for antiques is a very subjective choice. You may like the massive antique malls that seem to stretch on for miles. Or maybe you prefer to stick to the smaller, more curated shops. Elder’s Antiques (2124 Cherokee Street) is a happy medium. You’ll still find a fair share of random and quirky shit, but you’ll also find nicer stuff from more elegant days when people didn’t buy all their housewares from Target. On the first floor, booths are often stuffed to the brim with everything from curios, china dinnerware and lost family photos. A massive space upstairs features room after room of vintage furniture and art. Helpful staff — who likely belong to the Elder family, which has run the antique store for four generations —- are always around to help and divulge history on any given item. —Monica Obradovic Frenchtown AudioFor a certain type of music lover, the wares at Frenchtown Audio (1624 South Broadway, frenchtownrecords.com) represent the Holy Grail of the form. We’re talking about those for whom high-quality sound reproduction is an obsession, one capable of consuming the afflicted audiophile and draining their wallet with surgical precision as they plunk down yet more money for their latest fix. Owner David Boykin has long been one such obsessive, and together with electronics technician Bill Huber, a.k.a. the Repair Da Vinci, who fixes up the used audio gear that Boykin then sells, he’s brought a real-deal high-end audio store to St. Louis. In addition to the retro wares, Frenchtown stocks plenty of new gear ranging in quality from entry level to budget audiophile to used-car expensive and back again. Brand names in the shop’s well-appointed showroom include Pioneer, TEAC, Marantz, Onkyo, Sony, Integra, McIntosh and many more. A stocked bar in the back of the showroom affords the generous Boykin the ability to pour those customers who make an appointment in advance a drink as he enthusiastically demos the wares on hand with a level of knowledge that betrays the decades of obsession that make Frenchtown Audio a true gem. Two fingers of 12-year scotch and the opportunity to listen to music through some of the best equipment one can purchase? Sounds good to us. —Daniel Hill
Click to View 23 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Paula Tredway

Paula Tredway

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

St. Louis County Library Is Bringing RuPaul Here — to Talk Books

By Jessica Rogen

RuPaul

Darby Allin Is in St. Louis and Ready to Rumble

By Reuben Hemmer

Darby Allin at a favorite St. Louis spot: Sk8 Liborius.

Cinema St. Louis Sees Longtime Staffers Depart

By Jessica Rogen

Cinema St. Louis bought the Hi-Pointe in January last year.

St. Louis PrideFest Wants You to 'Unleash Your Pride' in 2024

By Paula Tredway

The 2024 PrideFest festival will be coming to downtown St. Louis from June 29 through June 30.

Also in Arts & Culture

The Black Rep's Hold On! Brings the Struggle for Voting Rights to Life

By Tina Farmer

Hold On! tells the story of the voting rights movement in Selma, Alabama, and the contributions of leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Mrs. Doubtfire, Now at the Fox Theatre, Delivers Laughs and More

By Tina Farmer

From left: Axel Bernard Rimmele (Christopher Hillard), Giselle Guiterrez (Lydia Hillard), Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire) and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney (Natalie Hillard) in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Nothing Like Live Theater: 3 Reflections on 2023

By Tina Farmer

The Rep closed out the year with It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us