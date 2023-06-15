A St. Louis Man Wrote America’s First Gay Autobiography in 1901

click to enlarge Courtesy Missouri Historical Society Pedestrians walk on a sidewalk near the intersection of 6th and Locust Streets in St. Louis circa 1900.

In 1901, a man submitted a 13-chapter account of his life to a medical fraternity in St. Louis. The submission, about 100 pages long and titled The Story of a Life, covered the writer's “strange” life. There was something wrong with him, the writer, using the pseudonym Claude Hartland, explained to physicians. And he was sure others suffered in the same way.

Though Hartland may not have had the words to explain his struggle back then, it’s clear now — Hartland was gay. Over 100 years later, his detailed account of same-sex attraction is recognized as the first autobiography of a gay person in America.

To Hartland, his attraction to men was a medical condition that had somehow gone undiscovered by physicians. He described himself as “a being” who had the physical characteristics of a male but, for whatever reason, was from all other points of view “a woman.”

“All of his natural inclinations are effeminate, and he has never felt one thrill of sexual desire for a female,” Hartland wrote.

Steven Brawley, a local historian who researches LGBTQ+ topics, says Hartland may not have had the words, such as "gay" or "homosexual," to describe his desires. He wanted someone to "fix or cure” his unknown ailment.

“With the book, he hoped he might help other people with the same ‘disease,’” Brawley says. “It’s very sad.”

Hartland offered up his story to help those who suffered the "tortures of a life like mine.” He wrote of suicides and lives wrecked as the world wondered why.

“As an explanation to a great part of this misery, and with the hope of relieving it in a measure, I have written the story of my own life, which is but a counterpart to the thousands in our country and even in this city to-day,” Hartland wrote.



According to Brawley, Hartland's memoir reached few physicians and fell into obscurity until Grey Fox Press in San Francisco reissued it in 1985 with a forward by psychologist C.A. Tripp.

Victorian times were hard on gay men, Tripp wrote in the forward. Back then, men who experienced same-sex attraction were called “Uranists,” according to Tripp, because they were seen as “out-of-this-world as the newfound planet Uranus.”

While sexual desire for the same sex was seen as deviant and unnatural, the general ignorance and lack of open discussion about homosexuality made dalliances easier to carry out.

As Tripp explains, “the same-sex object of one’s admiration could sometimes be embraced, even kissed, with what was assumed at the time to be a platonic, entirely laudable emotion.”

Hartland wasn’t quite as overt. Rather, he grappled with his attractions internally. He worked hard at a job to distract himself in his early 20s, eventually dwindling down to 106 pounds. On one occasion, he promised God not to indulge his urges. It was a promise he broke.

Though it’s never revealed where Hartland lived, he mentions meeting men around St. Louis landmarks, including the long-shuttered Columbia Theatre. He grew up in a rural southern Missouri town and spent an unknown amount of time in St. Louis — a city he despised for its filth, even if it were full of “handsome” men.

click to enlarge Monica Obradovic A shot of a page of Claud Hartland's The Story of a Life.

As a child, Hartland would grieve if he accidentally broke a flower. He’d dread walking out of fear of killing insects on the ground. Yet Hartland didn’t extend this same compassion to himself.

He viewed his life as “so dark and sinful” that he prayed to die.

He tried to admit himself to an insane asylum, sought electroshock therapy and consulted with a spiritualist and a nerve specialist, who suggested he try sex with a woman. To no surprise, it didn’t go well.

At a “first-class house of prostitution,” Hartland selected the “least repulsive of the lot” and imagined he was with a man instead.

“This was my first and last sexual encounter with a woman, and for several days after, I was almost sick with disgust,” Hartland wrote.

In 1901, St. Louis was the fourth largest city in America. Preparation for the World’s Fair had begun. The city was a bit seedy but had a mix of high and low society.

“It kind of had something for everybody,” Brawley says. “If you wanted to live in the shadows, you could do that in a big city like St. Louis.”

To be out as a queer person was unheard of, Brawley adds, but there could have been people who were known to be gay and were protected by their power and influence.

“Probably an older white guy, who because of their position, weren’t run out of town,” Brawley says. “We have speculation on famous St. Louisans, but we have no evidence, so I can’t repeat those. That would be what I call ‘historical outing.’”

Hartland’s identity remains unknown. It’s also unclear whether Hartland would have truly identified as gay, or maybe transgender, if he were alive today.

Still, Hartland’s detailed writing lends a clear view into timeless and universal desires — to experience true connection and live authentically.

He ends his story with a plea:

“Now, as a last appeal, I beg each and every reader of my little book to overlook its many defects and disgusting features; to accept it as a truth that exists regardless of its gravity; to think carefully over its contents, and try to devise some means of relief for the thousands whose sufferings are similar to my own; thus becoming a benefactor to society and a blessing to the world in which he lives.”



