Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird To Open at the Fox Tuesday

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO The play will run from February 28 to March 12.

Aaron Sorkin knew when he took on the task of adapting Harper Lee's famous, required-ninth-grade-reading novel To Kill a Mockingbird that he was "going to ruin everyone's childhood," he told Datebook when the play was touring San Francisco.



The writer of The West Wing and A Few Good Men made so many changes to the original story — expanding the role of Calpurnia the housekeeper, changing Atticus Finch from saintly lawyer into more human man, etc. — that Lee's estate sued him.



With that settled, though, Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird hit the ground running and was an instant sensation. The story is updated for the stage and our modern times, but the central crux of a white lawyer, Atticus Finch, defending a Black man accused of rape in the American South in the 1950s stays the same.



Catch the reimagining of a classic at the Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1111) from February 28 to March 12. Show times vary. Tickets are $29 to $110 and can be purchased at fabulousfox.com.



