Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird To Open at the Fox Tuesday

The writer of The West Wing and A Few Good Men claims his adaptation will "ruin everyone's childhood"

By on Thu, Feb 23, 2023 at 12:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The play will run from February 28 to March 12. - COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO
The play will run from February 28 to March 12.

Aaron Sorkin knew when he took on the task of adapting Harper Lee's famous, required-ninth-grade-reading novel To Kill a Mockingbird that he was "going to ruin everyone's childhood," he told Datebook when the play was touring San Francisco.

The writer of The West Wing and A Few Good Men made so many changes to the original story — expanding the role of Calpurnia the housekeeper, changing Atticus Finch from saintly lawyer into more human man, etc. — that Lee's estate sued him.

With that settled, though, Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird hit the ground running and was an instant sensation. The story is updated for the stage and our modern times, but the central crux of a white lawyer, Atticus Finch, defending a Black man accused of rape in the American South in the 1950s stays the same.

Catch the reimagining of a classic at the Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1111) from February 28 to March 12. Show times vary. Tickets are $29 to $110 and can be purchased at fabulousfox.com.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jon Hamm Gives All the Right Answers in Interview About St. Louis

By Jaime Lees

Jon Hamm Gives All the Right Answers in Interview About St. Louis

Uncle Vanya at St. Louis Actors’ Studio Is Mesmerizing

By Tina Farmer

John Pierson plays Uncle Vanya.

Review: Stray Dog’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Is Riveting, Electrifying

By Tina Farmer

Stephen Henley and Mara Bollini in Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Stray Dog Theatre.

Everyone In St. Louis Made the Same Joke About Rihanna's Stage

By Jaime Lees

Everyone In St. Louis Made the Same Joke About Rihanna's Stage

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us