Acclaimed Author George Saunders Visits St. Louis Next Week

America's preeminent short-story writer has a new book: Liberation Day

By on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 at 6:19 am

click to enlarge A side-by-side image of George Saunders and the cover of his new book, Liberation Day.
Courtesy St. Louis County Library
George Saunders will read from his new book at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts.

It's not every day that America's preeminent short-story writer comes to town. But at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, author George Saunders will be reading from his new work and speaking at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade High School (425 South Lindbergh Boulevard).

Saunders is a cross between Kurt Vonnegut and Anton Chekhov. He's often laugh-out-loud funny even as he limns the ways our technology-addicted, status-obsessed and money-driven society make mincemeat of the gentle and well intentioned among us.

The event, presented by St. Louis County Library, coincides with the release of Saunders' latest collection, Liberation Day. Tickets are $35 (or $40 for two people) and come with a book.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

You Can Now Walk To Tower Rock in the Middle of the Mississippi River [PHOTOS]

You Can Now Walk to Tower Rock in the Middle of the Mississippi River [PHOTOS]
Thousands of Snakes Cross 'Snake Road' in the Ozarks Each Year [PHOTOS]

Thousands of Reptiles Cross 'Snake Road' in the Ozarks Each Year [PHOTOS]
Coffin Match

South Broadway Athletic Club's 'Coffin Match' Is the Perfect Cheap Thrill [PHOTOS]
They're Scarecrow-Crazy in Eureka, MO [PHOTOS]

They're Scarecrow-Crazy in Eureka, MO [PHOTOS]

