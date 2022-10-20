Acclaimed Author George Saunders Visits St. Louis Next Week

click to enlarge
Courtesy St. Louis County Library
George Saunders will read from his new book at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts.
It's not every day that America's preeminent short-story writer comes to town. But at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, author George Saunders will be reading from his new work and speaking at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts
at Chaminade High School (425 South Lindbergh Boulevard)
.
Saunders is a cross between Kurt Vonnegut and Anton Chekhov. He's often laugh-out-loud funny even as he limns the ways our technology-addicted, status-obsessed and money-driven society make mincemeat of the gentle and well intentioned among us.
The event, presented by St. Louis County Library, coincides with the release of Saunders' latest collection, Liberation Day. Tickets
are $35 (or $40 for two people) and come with a book.