Acclaimed Author George Saunders Visits St. Louis Next Week

click to enlarge Courtesy St. Louis County Library George Saunders will read from his new book at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and Google News.

It's not every day that America's preeminent short-story writer comes to town. But at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, author George Saunders will be reading from his new work and speaking at theat Chaminade High SchoolSaunders is a cross between Kurt Vonnegut and Anton Chekhov. He's often laugh-out-loud funny even as he limns the ways our technology-addicted, status-obsessed and money-driven society make mincemeat of the gentle and well intentioned among us.The event, presented by St. Louis County Library, coincides with the release of Saunders' latest collection, Tickets are $35 (or $40 for two people) and come with a book.