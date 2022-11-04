Acclaimed Poet Ross Gay Visits St. Louis Monday

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo
Ross Gay will be in town Monday, November 7, to promote his book of essays.
Though Ross Gay is perhaps most celebrated for his poetry, the award-winning author's latest book is a collection of essays. Titled Inciting Joy: Essays
, the book examines the joy that comes from caring for others, especially in times of difficulty. A reviewer at Kirkus
called it "a pleasingly digressive and intimate memoir in essays" and notes the book's focus on varied topics that include basketball, therapy, masculinity and more.
Gay will bring that book and his presence to St. Louis during a St. Louis County Library Foundation event with the author at the Ethical Society of St. Louis (9001 Clayton Road)
. Presented in partnership with the St. Louis Poetry Center, the event begins at 7 p.m., and admission is free.
