Ai Weiwei's Giant Lego Selfie in St. Louis is More Serious Than You Think

"Illumination" is a document of life in a police state

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 10:04 am

click to enlarge Ai Weiwei's "Illumination" at the Kemper.
Courtesy of the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, Washington University in St. Louis. Photo by Alise O’Brien Photography.
Ai Weiwei's "Illumination" at the Kemper.


Ai Weiwei's "Illumination" is a lot of things. It's a selfie. It's a documentation of life in a police state. It's an act of resistance. It's made out of Legos.

It also has a new home in St. Louis. The Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum announced it has acquired the work.

Born in Beijing, the 65-year-old Ai is one of the world's most famous contemporary visual artists. He is also one of the fiercest critics of the humanitarian abuses of the Chinese Communist Party.

While in the city of Chengdu in 2009, police raided the hotel where he was staying and placed him under arrest. As Ai was being taken into an elevator, he took the selfie that he would later reconstruct out of Legos to create "Illumination."

“Legos are a playful and broadly accessible commercial medium — and thus an effective tool for spotlighting political injustices,” Sabine Eckmann, the Kemper's director and chief curator told Wash U's The Source.

"Illumination" is currently on view at the museum, located on Wash U's campus and open every day but Tuesday.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jon Hamm and Paul Rudd Used to Fight Over an Actress From St. Louis

By Jaime Lees

Jon Hamm vs. Paul Rudd. A very tough decision.

Slick City in Chesterfield Is Offering an Adults-Only Night

By Jaime Lees

Slick City in Chesterfield Is Offering an Adults-Only Night

Totally Rad Vintage Fest Brings Retro Fashions and More to Collinsville

By Jaime Lees

Don't have a cow, man.

Enjoy Winter Wonder at The Snowy Day: A Glowy Snowy Experience

By Rosalind Early

Peter and Mama puppets.

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us