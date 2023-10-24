Albion Theatre's Mindgame Is Mesmerizing Enough for Hitchcock

In the dark psychological thriller, a writer sets off to interview a serial killer at a hospital for the criminally insane

By on Tue, Oct 24, 2023 at 11:59 am

click to enlarge From left: Nick Freed as Styler and Chuck Winning as Dr. Farquhar in Albion Theatre's Mindgame.
John Lamb
From left: Nick Freed as Styler and Chuck Winning as Dr. Farquhar in Albion Theatre's Mindgame.

Albion Theatre’s Mindgame, a play by novelist Anthony Horowitz, features the kind of purposeful misdirection that would earn the suggestion of a smile from the godfather of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock. Strong, fully committed performances and attention to detail keep the audience enthralled in the tightly wound drama. The only thing that may be missing is a cameo appearance by director Robert Ashton.

Mark Styler, a writer, sits waiting in the office of Dr. Alex Farquhar at Fairfields, an experimental hospital for the criminally insane. He’s working on his next project, a true crime novel about one of the patients at Fairfields, and is hoping to speak with the doctor and, potentially, interview the serial killer patient. He’s been kept waiting for two hours and is becoming impatient, dictating notes to a recorder with obvious irritation as a means of passing the time. What the audience knows, but Styler does not, is that Farquhar has been observing him from behind a two-way mirror for some time. When the doctor finally enters his office, he seems distracted and dismissive of the impatient and slightly presumptuous Styler. Something feels off here, a point underscored by Nurse Paisley’s clumsy attempt to pass a note to Styler behind Farquhar’s back as the tension keeps building. Can anyone in the room be trusted or assumed truthful?

Director Ashton guides the talented cast with the slight-of-hand surety of a carnival magician. As Styler, Nick Freed is an erudite intellectual who manages to come across as likable, even though he thinks he’s the smartest person in any room. There’s effortless privilege in his mannerisms and familiarity that’s made uneasy by his constant state of alert. Chuck Winning turns in his best work to date as Dr. Farquhar. He’s indifferent when he first meets Styler, showing polite disinterest in a meeting that clearly caught him off guard. As the play progresses, he seamlessly moves from distracted to insistent to menacing and back around. Freed and Winning are at their captivating best when in their psychological sparring matches. Nicole Angeli is hesitant but impeccably capable as Paisley, with 50 percent more terror in her expressions. While it’s easy to follow the machinations, you do need to pay attention. The three deftly shift intention as each plot twist plays out, and their performances are so convincingly well done it’s difficult to know what’s coming next. 

If you like mystery and suspense with a touch of dark humor, Mindgame is a well constructed and sublimely performed play intended for more adult audiences. In addition to cursing, there are several uncomfortable moments as well as loud alarms, bright flashing lights and violent outbursts. If you’re the type of person who wants to figure out “whodunit” long before the big reveal, you don’t want to miss this play. The inventive twists and turns are enough to keep you on the edge of your seat, second-guessing yourself.

Mindgame is written by Anthony Horowitz and directed by Robert Ashton. It is presented by Albion Theatre at the Kranzberg Black Box Theater (501 North Grand Boulevard) through Sunday, November 5. Showtimes vary, and tickets are $15 to $30.
