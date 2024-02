click to enlarge THEO WELLING Auntie M., a.k.a. Matthew Traeger, with some of his custom bead creations.

During Mardi Gras, each Soulard intersection has its own tribe. For more than three decades, Menard and Allen was the epicenter of the LGBTQ community, and the balcony above Clementine's (now Duke's) was the focal point where drag queens, VIPs and chiseled Jägermeister reps like Steve Neely would toss beads and entertain.

For one magical day a year, beads are the hottest commodity in Soulard. They represent status, invite conversations and ignite negotiations as people trade, flirt and flash for strands. Those immersed in the bead subculture have collections they've acquired over the years and will offer trades. Others seek to curry favor by putting on a show. In the 1990s, the wildly eccentric Matthew Traeger — known from New Orleans to New York as "Auntie M" or "the Mad Beader of Mardi Gras," as I christened Traeger in a 2019 RFT cover story — visited Clementine's wearing one of his outrageous costumes and carrying a bucket of his bead creations. Owner Gary Reed was impressed enough to invite him to grace the balcony, where he whipped the crowd into a frenzy of bead lust year after year.

But Clementine's closed in 2014, and the LGBTQ center of gravity shifted a block south to Russell and Menard, anchored by Bastille. The costume shop sharing the intersection allowed a group of us, including Auntie M, to throw beads from a turret, and the Krewe of the Lustful Lushes was born, dedicated to Auntie M's mission of elevating bead culture. When we eventually lost the turret, we took up residence at Nadine's and then Historic Crossroads.





click to enlarge THEO WELLING Auntie M's beads come from all over the world. Many are purchased, but some are acquired by barter.

One warm fall afternoon, I was deadheading mums when Diane Baklor, who had closed her costume shop and put the building on the market, called to visit. She spoke of a boomer exodus from Soulard. Those who had set up shop in the once-dilapidated area in the '70s and '80s, when buildings sometimes went for just $1 a square foot, were beginning to pull up stakes. These were people who'd generously housed our krewe, and I wondered what that would mean for us. When I resumed gardening, I noticed that beneath the fading flowers I'd pulled were new buds ready to bloom, and I wondered if that would also be the case for Soulard.

Turns out that it was.

"Maven of Mardi Gras" Luann Denten, founder of the powerhouse Krewe of Vices and Virtues as well as Soulard Pride, is also the patron saint of the Lustful Lushes. She always has her ear to the ground, and when talking to the fresh-faced millennial owner of the Hi-Hat Lounge, Patrick Webster, she discovered that his renovated second-floor event space was available, which we then secured.

Hi-Hat's building is actually where Soulard Mardi Gras began in 1980. And when Webster shared our plan with the handsome and mysterious new owner of what had been our original turret next door, the gentleman, who prefers to remain unnamed, wanted in on the fun.

And so after wandering the edges of Soulard for five years, the Lustful Lushes commemorate our 10th year with a return to our turreted home at the corner of Russell and Menard, and with a party right next door above Hi-Hat. We'll celebrate by adorning more than a thousand revelers with unparalleled Mardi Gras finery including our hefty signature pearls, eco-friendly strands of glass, bone and wood, and original creations by artisans Ken Snyders and of course the famed Auntie M.

Prime bead action is from noon to 5 p.m. From the Hi-Hat's stage out front, the legendary Jade Sinclair will emcee a drag show beginning at 1 p.m., right when the restless masses migrate back from the parade. The stretch of Russell from Hi-Hat to Bastille will be Mardi Gras' Sequin Circuit, with benevolent bead barons showering the bead-hungry from a dozen upper windows as a live DJ spins outside the Island.

Soulard Mardi Gras is one of the nation's biggest parties thanks to the countless artists, performers, craftsmen and organizers who work year-round to make it all happen. A massive party made up of hundreds of krewes, including the colorful lot on Russell. As soon as the parade ends, join the hustle on Russell to experience the largess of the Lushes. The precious beads you wander away with may open doors for you as the day and night go on.