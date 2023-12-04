Andoe’s Society: A Hotel-Inspired Dinner Party, in Search of Lost Time

click to enlarge CAMERON KENNEDY The dinner party convened in a Central West End mansion's 65-foot hallway.

I ascended the flame-illuminated stairs to Russell Jackson’s limestone Portland Place mansion, where Place & Time Private Dining Experiences & Events was hosting one of their monthly dinner parties last month. Standing at a desk at the home's palatial entrance was Caitlin Franz, who welcomed guests and handed each one an envelope containing their seating assignment. Place & Time consists of Franz, Chris Bork and Joe Mooney. Each month, fans monitor the group’s Instagram for the announcement of the next themed dinner, which cost $250/person and sell out within an hour despite attendees not knowing the menu or location until 48 hours before the event.

“The concept of one place, one time, is a callback to the indescribable energy shared amongst a communal table,” Franz says. “That sensory experience, the memories that are recalled through sight, sound, taste, smell. We’ve watched people awkwardly introduce themselves to one another and then share a meal and walk away as friends. We’ve had people taste something, hear a song we’ve played, then remember a very distinct memory of their own and share it with us. That’s the magic we try and execute, and it’s been an amazing journey. The entire experience has been beautifully surprising — the fact people are willing to sign up for a dinner where they don’t know where they are going, what they are eating or who will be there — and do that month after month with enthusiasm. It’s been beautiful to watch that.”

Regarding the themes, Franz says, “We aren’t aiming to replicate a place and time, rather drawing inspiration from it and sharing what we know about it. This involves obsessively learning as much as we can, and then curating an experience that speaks to it while integrating our own experience and expertise in food, wine, and cocktails. A big part of that is the environment, or as I say ‘vibe,’ and we’ve had these series in private homes and event spaces alike. All in trade for seats at the dinner itself. Hosts have found it incredibly rewarding too, getting the opportunity to share their spaces and see their homes come alive in a new or different way.”

The theme for November’s six-course dinner with wine pairings was restaurants in iconic hotels around the world. The start of the evening felt a bit like the beginning of a classic murder mystery as two dozen guests, including notables like Jazz St. Louis’Adaron “Pops” Jackson and the Saint Louis Art Alliance's Emily Trista Lane, gathered in a large, darkly paneled room with a roaring fire before being shown to our seats in the 65-foot marble-floored hall. The 13,000-square-foot residence, which was recently featured in the Wall Street Journal's Mansion section, was built for a tobacco heiress and later owned by 7-Up heiress Lucianna Gladney Ross, who died in the home in 2012 at the age of 96.

Russell Jackson, an attorney with Dowd Bennett LLP, along with friend and house manager Alex Gutierrez, were inspired to open their home after attending the group’s soiree at a neighbor's, which was themed around Moscow’s White Rabbit restaurant.

“It was a beautiful event in a glass solarium,” Jackson says. “One long table with 25 or so people down the center. We started in the garden with cocktails. I only knew the hosts. We went in and took our seats, and I got to know many of the folks at the table. Most regularly came to the dinners. It ran like a well-oiled machine. The explanations of the dishes and the cocktail and wine pairings really enhanced the experience. And the food was great. Afterwards I chatted with the hosts over cocktails and watched how the Place & Time team was tearing down the event and returning furniture to its usual place, and I remember thinking how cool it must be to have someone reimagine and transform a space you had curated for just a few nights, and then restore it to its prior order — and to not have to do that work yourself. Chris, Caitlin and Joe are really quite remarkable.”





This was the 24th monthly event for Place & Time, and the trio is taking a break over the holidays to reflect on the past two years and move through a very busy holiday private party booking schedule. They plan to announce new concepts in January. (Keep an eye out for details.)

Russell Jackson is a natural host, savoring the conversations as much as the inventive cuisine.

Just before the fourth course, a fish tagine paired with a cocktail called Gunpowder in the Garden (very Agatha Christie, but inspired by La Mamounia in Marrakesh), he suggested the two of us swap tables so that I could visit other guests, including his best local friend, “Pops.”

Jackson also led tours of the home, which had been exquisitely decorated by Jimmy Jamieson. A highlight for me was the display ofnewspaper clippings about Lucianna Gladney Ross, which they’d found in the attic. Assuming all the guests had departed, Jackson shut down the residence, only to stumble upon Gutierrez and me tucked away in the servants’ quarters where the display was located, enrapt in conversation about Ross' history at the property, including the story of a basement ammunition explosion that destroyed the dining room decades ago. Conversations recalling a place and time.





